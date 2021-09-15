Snow Plowing, Road Paving, New Equipment On Township’s Shopping List

The Township Council on September 14 approved more than $1.2 million in contracts for various goods and services.

The Council approved two contracts worth $600,000 for snow plowing services.

The first, worth $200,000, was awarded to Snow Systems of Wheeling Illinois and covers plowing the municipal complex.

The contract is extendable for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons at the same rate.

The second, worth $400,000, was awarded to Wild Heart Industries of Hillsborough and covers 20 routes in the township.

This contract is also extendable for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 snow seasons at the same rate of $220 per hour per truck.

The Council awarded a $280,971.11 contract to CCM Contracting of Green Brook for the paving of parking lots in the following seven township parks: Naaman Williams, Inman, Delar, Rutgers Heights, Dunham Lebed, Bascom and the Weston Cricket pitch.

A $114,160 contract for installing a sidewalk on Lake Avenue was awarded to T. Fiotakis Construction of Edison.

A $153,142 contract for resurfacing Brookline Avenue and Heinrich Road was awarded to Meco, Inc. of Clarksburg.

Contracts worth $12,416.17 and $25,075.11 were awarded to Greelco, Inc. of Newark for two spreaders.

A 4-year lease contract worth $8,560.80 for a Ricoh copier for the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau was awarded to Ricoh USA.

Two-year contracts worth a total of $89,500 per year for apparel screen printing were awarded to Concept Print of Nyack, NY; Savearound of Binghamton, NY, and Dot Design of Monroe.



