Skillman Man Identified As Driver Killed When Car Plunged Into D&R Canal

ACCIDENT SCENE – Police say a 2024 Honda Civic driven by a Skillman man struck this guardrail before becoming airborne and plunging into the D&R Canal on August 24.

A 31-year-old man from the Skillman section of Montgomery was partially identified as the person killed on August 24 when his car struck a barrier at Canal and Grouser roads before going airborne into the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

The car crashed through signs and trees before hitting the water, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The release did not name the victim.

A couple who were kayaking in the area first spotted the partially submerged car, according to one of them, Alan Lamb. Lamb said he assumed authorities had been notified, but he called police anyway when he and his wife returned home at about 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the car, a 2024 Honda Civic, was traveling down Grouser when it entered the intersection with Canal Road.

The driver, police said, did not stop before hitting the guardrails and becoming airborne.

The man was removed from the car by members of the Somerset County Prosecutor Office Dive-Rescue Team and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team along with Franklin Township Police Traffic Investigators, according to the release.

An autopsy will be performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





