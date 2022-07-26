Six Candidates Vie For Three School Board Seats

School board president Nancy Lacorte leads a slate of three incumbents in the November Board of Education election.

Three incumbents are being challenged by two newcomers and a former Board member for the three available Board of Education seats.

School board candidates in Franklin are chosen during the general election in November.

Current school board president Nancy Lacorte, board vice president Ardaman Singh and Board member Walter Jackson are all running on the “Vote 3-BOE” slate.

Former school board member Pat Stanley is running to reclaim her seat on the “We the People” slate.

Newcomers Marco Bruno and Loren Long are running together on the “Unmask Our Children” slate.



