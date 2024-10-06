Sister 2 Sister Holds Annual 5K Walk/Run For Breast Cancer Awareness

The 19th annual edition of the Sister 2 Sister 5K Run/Walk for Life was held under sunny skies in Colonial Park on October 5.

Hundreds of walkers and runners – spanning the age gap from child to senior citizen – showed up to show their support for the 24-year-old organization headquartered on Hamilton Street.

Sister 2 Sister’s mission is to provide “sanctuary, support, education, advocacy and administers breast cancer related programs for minority and underserved breast cancer survivors,” according to its web site.

“We raise our money so that we can given back to the women we serve,” said Dorothy Reed, the organization’s president and co-founder. “We are there to support them and the money that we make today goes to them.”

“So far we’ve raised $42,000,” she said. “We’re trying to raise $50,000 this year.”

Here are some scenes from the event:





