Senior Citizen Center April Schedule

Zoom Programs for All Senior Center Clients

April 11-15

April 12, 10:30 a.m. – Spring Forward by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Leap into the spring season with this uplifting program. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

April 12, 1:30 p.m. – Monthly Book Club– (Every second Tuesday). Join other members to discuss, “Secret Keepers of Jaipur” by Alka Joshi and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This program is only for clients who attend Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

April 14, 11 a.m. – “Jazz Appreciation” by Brienne Jahno, Rivers Edge Rehab. Learn about the origins of Jazz music and the history of the artists who made it popular. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

April 14, 1 p.m. – “Aging in Your Own Space” by Rebecca Abenante, Atlantic Healthcare. Learn what to consider when developing an aging-in-place plan, such as home modifications, assistive technology, health care services, community resources, financial concerns, and legal preparations. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

April 14, 1 p.m. – “Cooking with Herbs & Spices” by Jennifer Korneski, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn how to incorporate natural flavorings in everyday meals. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

April 18-22

April 19, 10:30 a.m. – “1947: A Year in Review” by Historian Evan Weiner. Discuss the cultural and political highlights of 1947 including Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball, India and Pakistan uniting, the Cold War, the United Nations and Israel, American labor unions, UFOs in Roswell, and the movie “Miracle on 34th Street”. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

April 19, 2:30 p.m. – “Eight Dimensions of Wellness” by Crisis Counselor Elizabeth Schwartz, Hope and Healing. Explore the eight different areas of wellness including physical, emotional, intellectual, environmental, financial, social, spiritual and occupational wellness. Learn how to incorporate each sector of wellness into daily life and discover why it is important to live a well-balanced lifestyle. An interactive discussion about participants’ wellness routines will follow the presentation. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

April 20, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which can reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

April 21, 11 a.m. – Creating a Journal by Sam Matthews, Art Across Borders. Create a journal using art and bullet journaling techniques. Participants will need a journal or copy paper (lined or blank), pencils, colored pencils, crayons or markers, and an eraser. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

April 21, 1 p.m. – “Optimal Well-Being” by Board Certified Health Coach Kruti Thakore. Learn evidence-based, easy-to-follow empowering practices to achieve optimal well-being. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

April 21, 2 p.m. – 1960s Hits with Singer and Entertainer Chris Giakas. Join this virtual concert to bring back the thrill of 1960s music, sing-along, hear songs you haven’t heard in years, and reminisce about a different time. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

April 25-29

April 26, 10:30 a.m. – “France Among Us” by Motivational Speaker Anna Nowik. Did you know that less than six percent of Americans have French ancestry? Yet, so many French words, terms, and food are a part of the American culture. In this presentation, participants will learn interesting facts about the French, and explore when French integration occurred in the U.S. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

April 28, 10 a.m. – Monthly Book Club with Nan – (Every fourth Thursday). Join other members to discuss, “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This program is only for clients who attend the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

April 28, 11 a.m. – “Humor and Wellness” by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Learn why humor is important to your well-being, and have a few giggles and a belly full of laughter. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

April 28, 1 p.m. – Fact or Fiction with Cate. Play this fun guessing game. Test your memory and imagination, and learn something new or shocking. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility, and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us.The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Learn how to align the body, and improve balance and flexibility, and circulation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences. Reduce stress in your life and take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailtoth@co.somerset.nj.us .This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises are encouraged. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength and flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908- 203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. –Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises are encouraged. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **To register, call 908-369-8700 or email aginghillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Fridays, 10 a.m. – Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which will help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights for strength training (or substitute hand weights with two soup cans or two filled water bottles). A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700

or email lcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Senior Center In-Person Programs, Classes and Clubs for

NOTE: For safety and quality assurance, the following programs and activities are ONLY available to clients who regularly attend the senior center that is hosting the event. Call for more details.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for beginners or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles while practicing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it doesn’t seem like exercise! You don’t need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay healthy, both mentally and physically. It is suitable for participants with limited mobility. Line dancing has been shown to improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve coordination and balance.

April 1, 10:45 a.m. – Musical Entertainment for Springtime with Entertainer Paul Elwood. Welcome spring while enjoying musical entertainment featuring popular hits from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Sit back and enjoy the music or sing along.

April 4 & 18, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and peace of mind.

April 4, 11, 18 & 25 – Rhyming Ball Game with Doretha Hunter. Keep your mind sharp by playing this game of poetry in motion. Participants will sit in a circle, pass the ball and say a word, receive the ball and rhyme the word.

April 6, 22 & 27, 10:30 a.m. – Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills.

April 8, 10:45 a.m. – Word Building Game with Doretha Hunter. Build a word and build vocabulary. Participants start with a word and build as many words as possible using only the letters found in that particular word.

April 11, 10:45 a.m. – Songs of the Decades with Clifford Seay. Sing along to favorite songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s at this energetic and celebratory performance.

April 13, 10:30 a.m. – Spring Time Art with Professional Artist Karen Haake. Celebrate the brightness of spring through art. After a brief demonstration, participants will learn how to paint using oil pastels and watercolors. By applying paint to watercolor paper participants will create a picture with the theme of sunlight, flowers and budding trees. **All supplies will be provided.**

April 18, 12:45 p.m. – Ludum de Bingo with the Franklin Township High School Latin Club. Learn how to play Latin Bingo with Latin Club Latin experts.

April 20, 10:30 a.m. – “Enviroscape Watershed” by Virginia Rockey, Americorps NJ Watershed Ambassador, Watershed Management Area (WMA) #9, Lower Raritan, South and Lawrence Rivers and Duke Farms. Learn about water pollution and the environment at this in-person demo. Participants will see a working model displaying various forms of water pollution and learn about how this impacts the future.

April 25, 10:45 a.m. – “A Touch of History” by Historian Meg Wastie. Participate in a hands-on history lesson by holding antique items that have a story told by Meg Wastie.

April 29, 10:45 a.m. – “Bridge Builder in Petticoats: Emily Warren Roebling and the Brooklyn Bridge”by Historian Carol Simon Levin. Get to know Emily Roebling one of the “most famous women in New Jersey” and “one of the most noted women in the country,” yet few know her name. She took over managing the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge for her bedridden husband and became Chief Engineer, designed the family mansion, studied law, helped donate to troops during the Spanish American War, attended the coronation of the Tsar of Russia, and had tea with Queen Victoria.



