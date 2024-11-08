Search Still On For Missing 88-Year-Old Man

Law enforcement authorities were still searching the evening of November 7 for an 88-year-old man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home.

The man, Monroe Mobley, was last seen the evening of November 6 in the area of Willow Avenue near New Brunswick Road, according to township police.

Police established a command post for the search on New Brunswick Road, in the Quail Brook Park parking lot.

A person with knowledge of the search said on November 7 that authorities were looking in Colonial Park.

Mobley was described as being a light-skinned Black man with grey hair, 5’10”, about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige long-sleeved shirt, beige khakis, tan shoes, and an orange hat.

The only official statement on the search came from Franklin Township Police Lt. Vincent T. Wilson, who wrote in a November 7 email that, “Today, a coordinated search was conducted and the investigation into Mr. Mobley’s disappearance continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the FTPD at (732) 873-5533, Ext. 1010.