UPDATE: Search Is On For Missing Endangered Woman

Police are looking for this woman. (Photos: FTPD)

UPDATE: Police say Dover has been found, safe. A ”member of the community” saw a post about the search for her on the Township’s social media site and notified authorities, police said.

Dover was found at an undisclosed location in Newark, police said.

Police are searching for a missing endangered 29-year-old township woman who was last seen in Somerville.

The woman, Shekinah D. Dover, was reported missing by her mother at about 4:59 p.m. May 30, police said.

Franklin Township detectives assigned to the investigation were able to observe the woman on surveillance video in the vicinity of Bridge and Grove streets in Somerville at approximately 2:45 p.m. on May 29, police said.

She was last seen walking on Grove Street toward Main Street in Somerville, police said.

Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were advised of the ongoing investigation and are assisting Township police in the search for Dover, police said.

Dover is described as being 5’ 8” in height and approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a sage green Nike hoodie sweatshirt, black leggings, burgundy flat shoes and a silver ring on her right finger.

In a written statement, Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said, “The entire situation is unfortunate. We want Ms. Titre and our community to know that we exhaustively investigate every missing person’s case within Franklin Township. The age, sex and/or race of the missing person does not dictate the amount of resources we expend.”

Beverly Titre is Dover’s mother, FTPD spokesman Det. Sgt. Vincent Wilson said.

“All investigations are conducted in the most ethical and comprehensive manner by our investigative unit and in conjunction with other local, state and federal agencies,” Maeweather said in the statement. “We have been and are still actively seeking Ms. Dover’s whereabouts. Due to the nature of the investigation, we will not comment on any of the details of the incident preceding this missing person report.”

FTPD spokesman Det. Sgt. Vincent Wilson said Maeweather issued the statement in the interest of transparency.

Anyone with information on the missing woman is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



