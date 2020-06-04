School District Leadership Team: Black Lives Matter

Schools Superintendent John Ravally, in a letter representing the district’s senior leadership team, said they wanted to assure the district that they “are motivated to bring change to the systemic racism that has oppressed Black and Brown people in this country for far too long.” (File photo).

The color of a person’s skin “should not dictate how one is treated by law enforcement, educators, and society in general,” the school district’s leadership team said in a June 4 open letter to the township.

“We take this opportunity to reaffirm to all of our community members, especially our young ones, that we as school district leaders strive to promote social justice,” reads the letter, signed by schools Superintendent John Ravally on behalf of the leadership team.

The letter was written because the district has, over the preceding five days, “received communication from our young community members urging that we show more explicit support for change and strengthen our message about recent events,” the letter reads.

“They, like us, are upset about the murder of George Floyd and the countless other victims of social injustices,” the letter reads. “They, like us, are motivated to bring change to the systemic racism that has oppressed Black and Brown people in this country for far too long.”

“Black Lives Matter!” the letter reads.

“We pledge to continue to work hard to ensure our African American students, along with all other students of color, regardless of race, religion, gender or ability, are provided a high-quality education that promotes opportunity,” the letter reads. “As we move forward planning for the new school year, please be on the lookout for activities that will engage community members with school staff to further our equity work together.”

Aside from Ravally, members of the leadership team are: