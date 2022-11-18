School Board Names New FHS Vice-Principal

Newly appointed FHS vice-principal Kelley Guerrero speaks to the school board at the November 17 meeting.

The Board of Education reached outside the district for the new Franklin High School vice-principal.

Kelley Guerrero, a Bergen resident and history teacher at West New York’s Memorial High School, was named to the position at the Board’s November 17 meeting.

Guerrero fills the vacancy opened when the Board appointed Genesi Miles the new principal at Pine Grove Manor elementary school.

Guerrero is a 7-year educational veteran. She has received degrees from Rutgers University, and is an alumna of the New Jersey Expedited Certification for Educational Leadership (NJ EXCEL) program run by the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association’s Foundation for Education Administration.

Guerrero said she did not know of Franklin Township schools before she saw the ad for the job.

“I was impressed by its diverse culture, its various opportunities that it presents students, staff and administrators, and I know I will be part of a greater mission and I’m happy to share that common goal and vision with my dedicated team of professionals,” she said after the meeting.

Speaking to the Board after her appointment became officials, Guerrero said that it “is an honor to join the Franklin school district and work alongside a dedicated group of professionals whose common goal is to maximize the potential of all students.”

“I’m excited to support student learning and build strong partnerships with our student families and diverse community,” she said.

FHS Principal Nick Solomon said Guerrero was “a phenomenal candidate.”

In welcoming Guerrero to the district, Board member Walter Jackson said, “trust me, as soon as you get to the high school, they’re going to love you.”

“We’re excited that you are joining this team,” he said.

Guerrero’s salary will be $99,500. She starts on November 18, or soon thereafter.



