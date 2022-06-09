‘Safety On The Trails’ Is Subject Of Walk-Talk Series

Tara Kenyon.

The Franklin Township Police Department and the township Trails Advisory Committee will team up this Fall to present what they hope will be the first of many “walk and talks” on trail safety.

Tara Kenyon, the township’s Open Space consultant, told the Committee at its June 8 meeting that she met with FTPD Sgt. Rebecca Leah to talk about the idea.

Leah was in favor of it, Kenyon said, and suggested Det. Dawn Flanders as the person to lead the walks.

Leah, Kenyon said, “brought up a lot of great topics … be aware of your surroundings, what to do if you’re injured, what to do if you’re lost.”

The idea, Kenyon said, is that Flanders will lead a walk along one of the township’s trails while she’s giving the safety talk.

The Committee decided to have Flanders give a virtual presentation at its August meeting as a way to publicize the actual walk, which is set for October 1 in Middlebush Park.

“They think that would give them enough time to do the walk, come up with a presentation and do the virtual talk in August,” Kenyon said.

“They want to do it multiple times at other parks,” she said.