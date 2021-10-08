Rutgers Prep Coaches Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault; School Opens Own Investigation

Matthew Rennie, left, and Ranait Griff were arrested on October 6. (Photos: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.)

Rutgers Preparatory School has launched a “thorough and independent investigation” into allegations against the two coaches arrested October 6 on charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman.

Matthew Rennie, 30 – who was the head coach of Middle School boys’ lacrosse and JV boys’ basketball and the assistant coach of varsity volleyball varsity boys’ lacrosse – and Ranait Griff, 30 – who was the head coach of varsity girls lacrosse and assistant coach of varsity girls’ soccer and varsity girls’ basketball – were arrested following an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and Franklin Township Police Department detectives, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman told investigators that she was sexually assaulted by Rennie during incidents that occurred in Montgomery Township and East Amwell Township from July to September 2021, according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Griff knew of the sexual assaults, according to the release.

Authorities did not say if the woman is a Rutgers Prep student.

Rennie was charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, while Griff was charged with 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the release.

Rutgers Prep suspended the two staff members after their arrest, said Rutgers Prep spokeswoman Susan Gantz.

“We take the allegations made against two school employees extremely seriously,” Gantz said in an emailed statement. “When we learned they had been arrested, both were immediately suspended.”

“The safety of our students is our first priority,” she wrote. “We have hired an experienced investigator to conduct a thorough and independent investigation, and we will cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

“Because this is a legal matter and a personnel matter we will not comment further,” she wrote.

Both Rennie’s and Griff’s profiles were removed from the Rutgers Prep athletics’ web page.

Rennie and Griff were remanded to the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Editor’s Note: It is generally the policy of the Franklin Reporter & Advocate not to name criminal defendants until they have pleaded or have been found guilty of the crimes with which they were charged. We are naming these defendants because of the nature of their alleged crime, the potential for further victims, and the defendants’ roles of authority in a school system.



