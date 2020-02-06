Rutgers Master Gardeners’ Helpline Activated March 1

Starting March 1, the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Somerset County open their free helpline to provide one-on-one answers for homeowner lawn, garden, and landscaping questions and challenges. Comprised of highly trained volunteers, the Rutgers Master Gardeners are great for supporting the communities needs in plant and insect identification, home landscaping and gardening, weed identification, as well as other areas if importance.

The helpline is open from March 1st until October 31st, Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Feel free to call us with any questions at 908-526-6293 ext. 3 or send us an email at rcemastergardeners@co.somerset.nj.us or if you’d like to bring your questions to us in person, you can stop by our Helpline located in the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County office at 310 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.