Robinson Among Honorees At SomCo Dems Black Caucus Event
Township resident Shanel Robinson, the first African-American woman to serve as Somerset County Freeholder Director, will be honored February 1 by the Somerset County Democratic Committee’s Black Caucus.
The event is set for 2-5 p.m. at the township Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.
Also honored will be Mildred Scott, the state’s first African-American Sheriff.
The celebration will also feature Guest Speaker Mohamed S. Jalloh, Esq., a Black History Presentation, and several vendors followed by some entertainment.
Admission is free.