Robinson Among Honorees At SomCo Dems Black Caucus Event

Added by Bill Bowman on January 31, 2020.
County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson will be among those honored at the Somerset County Democratic Committee’s Black Caucus Black History Month event.

Township resident Shanel Robinson, the first African-American woman to serve as Somerset County Freeholder Director, will be honored February 1 by the Somerset County Democratic Committee’s Black Caucus.

The event is set for 2-5 p.m. at the township Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

Also honored will be Mildred Scott, the state’s first African-American Sheriff.

The celebration will also feature Guest Speaker Mohamed S. Jalloh, Esq.,  a Black History Presentation, and several vendors followed by some entertainment.

Admission is free.

