RCDCU Cycling Ride For Prostate Cancer Awareness Set For September 17

Cyclists from the tr-state area will once again gather in the township on September 17 for the annual RCDCU fundraising ride. (File photo.)

Community residents, local business owners and others will gear up to take part in the Renaissance Cyclist Defeating Cancer United Inc. (RCDCU) 2022 Bike-A-Thon “ Bike to Fight Prostate Cancer” on September 17, to raise money to promote prostate cancer awareness and the importance of early detection.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among African American men, who are 60 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer as compared to Caucasian men, and nearly 2.2 times more likely to die from the disease.

The event takes place at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane in Somerset, where on-site registration for the Bike-A-Thon starts at 8 a.m.

Cyclists from across the tri-state area will join with the RCDCU Cycling Team and ride 10, 30, or 50 miles to help fight prostate cancer. Registration fee for the event is $45 for the 30 and 50 mile ride and $35 for the 10-mile and $15 for 3-mile walk/ride.

Cycling routes will stretch across scenic and historic sections of Somerset County, riding along parts of the Delaware Raritan Canal through parts of historic Rocky Hill and Kingston.

Prizes and awards will be given during the luncheon, which starts at noon. Prizes will be given for the largest registered team and for the individual with the largest donation.

“We encourage all cyclists, walkers and the general public to get involved in this fun-filled fitness event that is guaranteed to lift the spirit of our community and help raise funds to promote prostate cancer awareness,” said RCDCU President Shirley Spruill. Spruill added that cyclists — individuals, groups and families — are welcome to participate in a 50-, 30- or 10-mile bike ride. Novice or experienced, all are welcome to register for the ride and are encouraged to enlist sponsors.

To register for the RCDCU BIKE-A-THON go to our website at www.rcdcu.org, and click on the Events tab.

Over the past eight years this ride helped more than 2,000 men receive free cancer screening and over $31,000 donated to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Foundation, New Brunswick, the RWJ University Hospital Steeplechase Cancer Center, Somerville, and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.



