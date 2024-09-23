Quantcast

RCDCU Bike-A-Thon For Prostate Cancer Awareness Draws Hundreds

Added by Bill Bowman on September 22, 2024.
Saved under Community Building, General News

More than 200 bicyclists and walkers signed up for the 15th annual RCDCU Bike-a-Thon for Prostate Cancer Awareness, held September 21.

The event started and ended at the township Senior/Community Center

Cyclists chose from routes of 10, 30 and 50 miles, while walkers had a 3-mile walk along DeMott Lane and New Brunswick Road.

Final numbers on the amount raised were not available by press time, but event co-founder Shirley Spruill said that the organization has raised and donated more than $33,000 in the 15 years the bike-a-thon has run.

Here are some scenes from the day:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …