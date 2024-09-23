RCDCU Bike-A-Thon For Prostate Cancer Awareness Draws Hundreds

More than 200 bicyclists and walkers signed up for the 15th annual RCDCU Bike-a-Thon for Prostate Cancer Awareness, held September 21.

The event started and ended at the township Senior/Community Center

Cyclists chose from routes of 10, 30 and 50 miles, while walkers had a 3-mile walk along DeMott Lane and New Brunswick Road.

Final numbers on the amount raised were not available by press time, but event co-founder Shirley Spruill said that the organization has raised and donated more than $33,000 in the 15 years the bike-a-thon has run.

Here are some scenes from the day:





