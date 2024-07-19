Quailbrook Senior Center Releases August Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

Manager: Anna Hari

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213



August 1, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Meet Shaquana Thompson, Care Manager, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Shaquana will be available on the first Thursday of each month to answer questions about the Office on Aging & Disability Services, assist with referrals for services, and provide information and support.

She will also issue electronic benefits for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to eligible residents who meet the following qualifications: Individuals must be Somerset County residents ages 60 years or above, and at or below eligible income limits (individuals – $27,861) or (couples – $37,814). Proof of identification, residence, and income will be required. **Shaquana will be available to meet individually upon request.**



Stretching Exercise with Senior Wellness Center Volunteer Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m.Start the week gently stretching fingers to toes while seated in a chair.



Tai Chi for Seniors with Anna – Mondays, 1 p.m. Reduce pain, fatigue, and stiffness, decrease the risk of falls, and gain a greater sense of well-being when practicing Tai Chi. In this class, participants will focus on shifting their body weight through light, controlled movements that flow rhythmically into one long gesture.



Geri-Fit with Susan –Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. **This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**



Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. **This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327. **



Walking Club –Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise. Walking regularly can improve one’s balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.**



Chinese Mahjong with Jin Mar – Tuesdays, 2 p.m. Learn how to play Chinese Mahjong through step-by-step instructions. Playing this game requires participants to use their strategic thinking skills, and it requires a bit of luck. **No experience is necessary.**



Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of one’s strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when participants play this game. **All levels of playing ability are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**



Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance. In this class, participants will become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is a six-week series and is open to beginners, and those who need a refresher course. For more information and to join, call 732-563-4213.**



Games Club with Alfredo Cortes – Thursdays, 2 p.m. with Alfredo Cortes. Play fun card games, puzzles, word games, dice, and more.

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga. **This class will be presented via Zoom and simultaneously conducted live at the center by an instructor.**





August 1, 11 a.m. – “Heads Up Seniors! A Fall Prevention Presentation” with Debbie Aidelman, Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Learn fall prevention strategies and pedestrian safety tips for older adults in this interactive discussion. **Participants will receive a home and community safety checklist.**

August 1, 11 a.m. – “Healthy Aging and Medications” with Jan Lo. Learn how the aging metabolism can affect how medication is absorbed and its effectiveness and find out how to prevent dangerous drug interactions.

August 2, 11 a.m. – “Skin Cancer Awareness & Prevention” with Gabriella Dumbrique, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Learn how skin cancer screening and prevention are crucial for maintaining healthy skin and one’s overall well-being. By prioritizing skin health through proactive screenings and preventive practices, individuals can safeguard themselves from the most common yet preventable forms of cancer.

August 5, 19 & 26, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Activate all five functions of the brain including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help the brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally while practicing this exercise. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair.**

Aug 5 & 19, 1:30 p.m. – Ping Pong Instruction with Jin Mar. Participate in this exciting game to help improve hand-eye coordination. **All levels of skill are welcome.**

August 6, 11 a.m. – “Lifelong Learning” with Director Megan Novak Institute at Rutgers University. Learn how to stay curious and find out how the benefits of lifelong learning including improving memory, forging strong social connections, and staying active are as important as getting regular checkups. Participants will also learn about various opportunities available through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University (OLLI-RU).

August 7, 14, & 20, 11 a.m. – All About Art with Barbara Yaney. Learn about drawing and art history in this hands-on class. **Pre-registration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

August 8, 11 a.m. – Origami with Itoko. Learn the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures. **Pre-registration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

August 9, 11 a.m. – Cornhole Instruction and Competition. Join fellow senior center members for a friendly game of Cornhole also known as sack toss or bean bag toss. **No experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome.**

August 12, 11 a.m. – “Gotcha! Avoiding Scams” with Terry Antoniewicz. Learn how to identify and avoid common scams.



August 12 & 26, 1 p.m. – Art Craft and Knitting with Senior Wellness Center Volunteer Patrick. Learn how to create a variety of art and crafts projects including knitting. **All Supplies will be provided.**

August 13, 11 a.m. – “Heads Up Seniors! A Fall Prevention Presentation” with Debbie Aidelman, Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Learn fall prevention strategies and pedestrian safety tips for older adults in this interactive discussion. **Participants will receive a home and community safety checklist.**

August 15, 11 a.m. – “Herbal Medicine and Its Applications” with Michelle Chen, Chen Acupuncture. Get an overview of current Chinese herbal medicinal practices, which have been studied for the treatment of stroke, heart disease, and respiratory issues.

August 16, 11 a.m. – “Unsinkable Titanic Children” with Joan Schaible. Learn about the stories of the children who survived the Titanic tragedy through props and a presentation. In this presentation, participants will better understand what these children endured and how their lives evolved after the event.

August 21, 11 a.m. – Jersey Girls Performance in Honor of National Senior Citizen Day.Enjoy this performance with upbeat music from the Shirelles, The Crystals, The Four Seasons, the Orlons, Meghan Trainer, and the Drifters.

August 22, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a friendly game of Bingo, which is more than an exciting activity – researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

August 23, 11 a.m. – “Emergency Preparedness for Seniors” with Community Educator Josh O’Neal, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn the concepts and tools in preparation for potential emergencies.

August 27, 11 a.m. – Hits from the 50s, 60s & 70s with Tommy Strazza. Dance, tap, and sing along during this fun musical performance featuring famous songs from the decades.

August 28, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Join fellow crooners for a morning of rousing fun. Get ready to sing and clap along!

August 29, 11 a.m. – Wordle with Alfredo. Dig deep into your vocabulary to play Wordle, a fun and challenging word-based brain game where participants have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

August 30, 11 a.m. – “Medicare & You: Cardiovascular Screening” with Public Health Nurse Cristina Lu, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn aboutMedicare and the comprehensive range of available preventive health services.





Your Thoughts

comments