Quail Brook Senior Center September Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain the range of motion in your joints. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and also simultaneously offered on zoom.

The Regime 2022: A New Start to Exercise with Allyson – Mondays & Fridays, 2:15 p.m. Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head-to-Toe). Join the group and begin a new journey to fitness with a head-to-toe workout using intervals of weights, stretching, and aerobic movements. This class will help lubricate your joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, and maybe even spur weight. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on zoom. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting with modifications and with or without hand weights. All levels of skills are welcome. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water.

Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music, which will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles by practicing fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.



To comply with safety and quality assurance guidelines, the programs listed here are ONLY available for participants who attend the center that is hosting the activity. For more information, call the senior center.



Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and coordination and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun, it doesn’t seem like exercise! You don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain your mental and physical health. This class is suitable for participants with limited mobility.

Step, Stop, Stretch: An Outdoor Walking Club – Fridays, 1 p.m. Weather Permitting. Enjoy the fresh outdoor air while walking to improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, elevate mood and socialize with friends. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water.

Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. Practicing yoga can increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and help you achieve an overall sense of well-being. ** This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom. The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

Sept. 2, 10:30 p.m. – “Forensic Science with TED Talk Series.” Have you ever watched CSI or the Forensic Files? These popular T.V. shows brought awareness about forensic science to the general public. In this series, participants will hear the real deal as they delve into this new world and learn fascinating information, such as how forensics and vultures are related, and how the soil mapping method is used when DNA evidence is lacking. ** Technology-Entertainment-Design (TED) was started in 1984 and consists of influential videos with expert speakers from around the world discussing education, business, science, tech, health, and topics of creativity. In short, this consortium believes in discussing ideas worth spreading.**

Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. – “Scuba: Let’s Dive In” by Naturalist Rebecca Vermeesch, Somerset County Parks Commission. Dive into the water and explore different habitats in the ocean via Zoom. Learn about amazing, unique and diverse animals while these creatures swim in the underwater world. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.

Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. – “Cognitive Fitness” by Lisa Bayer, ABC-Seniors. Learn how to maintain your cognitive skills, such as perception, attention, memory, learning, decision-making, and language abilities with physical fitness. Discover how to develop and incorporate exercise into a daily routine; why and how to practice the art of savoring; and how creating new things, meditating, playing brain games-teasers, and enjoying jigsaw puzzles are important too. **This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.”



Sept. 12 & 26 – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and peace of mind. *This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.*

Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. – Karaoke Kompetition with Crystal. Pay homage to Karaoke a fun form of entertainment originating from Japan. Karaoke in Japanese means kara empty + oke, short for okesutora meaning orchestra. This is a fun form of entertainment when participants sing and laugh along with their brave friends. Vote for the best rendition of your favorite song. Lyrics and music will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.

Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – “Neuropathy & Low Back Pain” by Dr. Anthony Alfieri, chiropractor, AllCure Spine & Sports Medicine. Learn about neuropathy, a type of pain that approximately 20 million people struggle with in the U.S. In this class, participants will find out about the symptoms, causes, and available treatments for neuropathy, and how it differs from other pain. Also discover tips for making small changes that can positively impact one’s emotional and physical Health. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.

Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m. – Bingo. Bingo is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, improving concentration, honing listening skills and boosting short-term memory.

Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m. – “The Wild Side of 2022 New Jersey Fish & Wildlife” by Captain Brice Pauy & Joseph Kuechler, New Jersey Department of Fishing & Wildlife. Learn the behind-the-scenes actions required to ensure protection for fish and wildlife to help support future biological, recreational, and economic value for New Jersey. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.

Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m. – “Which Way to Weight Management” by Program Coordinator Jennifer Korneski, MPH, Healthy Living, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn how to stave off the weight that many typically gain during the colder season by using nutrition and exercise to improve and maintain health. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.

Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – “Senior Self-Defense” by Owner/Instructor, L. Greg Smith, Martial Strength Training Academy. Learn about self-defense, an important and practical skill that everyone, especially seniors, needs to know. In this class, participants will build their knowledge and confidence as well as learn simple techniques such as mindful awareness of one’s surroundings to help avoid environmental perils, like tripping, weather hazards, and stranger danger.



Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. – “Mas Jid-E-Ali” by International/Inter-faith Boy Scouts Organizer Said Ehtesham Naqui. Learn about the culture, history, traditions, and symbolism of Muslims in this enlightening presentation when participants will be introduced to a neighborhood mosque to learn how it embodies worship, education, community connections, and peace. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.

Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. – Introduction to Hip-Hop by Professional Dance Instructor Neil, MirrorSound, LLC. Learn about hip-hop from a local rapper recording artist. Discover how this cultural dance movement began in the South Bronx during the 1970s but has been heavily influenced by urban areas in New Jersey. In this class, participants will learn the history of hip-hop, how the music-dance-storytelling genre originated from blues, jazz, and R&B, and how it evolved. Participants will also learn the four categories of Hip-Hop including MCing (or rapping); Graffiti Art (or aerosol art); and Break Dancing and DJing. Later the special guest rapper will discuss the meaning of his songs, and help the participants create a QB Center signature-statement rap sequence.

Virtual Program for All Senior Center Clients

September 5 – 9

Sept. 6, 10:30 a.m. – “Life Planning Documents by Attorney Scott Dranoff,” Legal Services of Northwest Jersey. Learn about wills, Power of Attorney, healthcare directives, and more. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

Sept. 9, 11 a.m. – “Seven Things to Organize this Fall” by Bestselling Author & Expert Organizer Jamie Novak. Learn how to stop procrastinating and the seven areas not to overlook when decluttering. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

September 12 – 16

Sept. 13, 1:30 p.m. – Monthly Book Club (Every Second Tuesday). Discuss the historical fiction novel, “A Gentleman from Moscow” by Amor Towles then select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! This program is only for Warrenbrook Senior Center Participants.



Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – “The 1913 Paterson Silk Strike by the American Labor Museum.” In this interesting presentation, participants will explore the historic labor action which led to workplace reforms that are still prevalent today. In the winter of 1913, thousands of men, women, and children marched out of the silk mills in Patterson, New Jersey demanding decent working conditions, an end to child labor, and shorter workdays. Upton Sinclair and Elizabeth Gurley Flynn are among just a few of the advocates for fair labor laws. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. The program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

September 26 – 30

Sept. 29, 11 a.m. – Music and Direction (Part 3) by Marisa Merrigan Robertazzi. Join this interactive program led by a professional actor, who has been a scenic designer, and stage manager for over 25 years in the New York/New Jersey metro area. In this four-part series, participants will learn about plays and musicals, how to interpret a script, the art of stage direction and the use of music and musical scores for storytelling. This program is made possible by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.



NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate. A maximum of 25 participants are allowed in the class to comply with safety guidelines.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this weekly program. This class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Learn how to align the body, and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk for falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation to help reduce stress daily stress. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.



Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helps participants gain an overall sense of well-being. ** The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will work the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. This class is manageable for people ages 60 years and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center.

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.



