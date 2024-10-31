Quail Brook Senior Center November Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151

Meet Care Manager Shaquana Thompson, Office on Aging & Disability Services. Nov.7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Shaquana will be available on the first Thursday of each month to answer questions about the Office on Aging & Disability Services, assist with referrals for services, and provide information and support. ** Shaquana will be available to meet one-on-one upon request.**

Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the week with seated, gentle stretching from fingers to toes. Stronger Seniors Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join this simple, 45-minute pre-recorded exercise program and use a chair for a safe and thorough stretching routine to feel more flexible.

Geri-Fit with Deb – Mondays and Tuesdays, 1 p.m. (Oct. 21 – Jan. 6). Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327. ** Take Control with Exercise –Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this gentle exercise program. There is no cost for these classes. Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting.

Walking Club –Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise. Walking regularly can improve one’s balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits. **

Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **(This session takes place from Oct. 23 to Jan. 22). This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327. **

Rediscovering Your Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Find out how to rediscover and enhance your happiness with Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since childhood.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of one’s strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when participants play this game. All levels of playing ability are welcome. Gentle Aerobics with Lisa –Thursdays, 10 a.m. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on the body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. ** Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance. In this class, participants will become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Project Healthy Bones with Peer Leader Lori Stevens, Parker Health Group, Inc. –Thursdays, 2 p.m. Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are at risk for osteoporosis or have the medical diagnosis. ** Pre-registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. To pre-register or for more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners, and those who need a refresher course.

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga.

Nov. 1, 11 a.m. – Fun & Games with Lisa. Relax while playing your favorite games such as Dominoes, Left-Right-Center, and Pass the Pigs.

Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – “Hail to the Chief” with Meg Wastie. Enjoy listening to stories about each of our U.S. Presidents along with interesting facts and myth-busters.

Nov. 5 – The senior center is closed for a Staff Inservice meeting.

Nov. 6, 11 a.m. – Musical Performance by Lorri Woodward, sponsored by Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Start tapping your toes while listening to hits from the 1970s and 1980s. Bring your dancing shoes. Nov. 6 & 20, 1 p.m. Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.

Nov. 7 & 18 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Activate all five functions of the brain including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help the brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally when practicing this exercise. Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while sitting in a chair.

Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – “Famous Forgeries: The Scam, The Scammers and The Scammed” with Terry Antoniewicz. Find out what forgers needed to create their documents, and what mistakes they made.

Abraham Lincoln’s nephew forged and sold his uncle’s signature Clifford Irving forged documents to sell the Howard Hughes autobiography and there were more.

Nov. 11 – The senior center is closed for Veterans Day.

Nov. 12, 11 a.m. – The Somerset County System Mobile Library. Browse a collection of books, movies, and music, register or renew a library card, return a book from any branch, learn about the services and programs the library offers, or find out how to set up your phone or tablet. Each month the library will visit the senior wellness center to offer new books and information.

Nov. 13, 11 a.m. – Diwali Celebration. Join other center members to celebrate Diwali, a five-day Festival of Lights celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, across the world. Diwali is a festival of new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Nov. 13 & 27, 10 a.m. Take Control with Exercise – Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this gentle exercise program. There is no cost for these classes. Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting.

Nov. 14, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a friendly game of Bingo, which is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – “Mothers of Invention” with Carol Simon Levin. Enjoy this great portrayal of women innovators, such as Margaret Knight (the 19th-century “Female Edison”), Hollywood superstar Hedy Lamarr, and more. These “Mothers of Invention” had a significant impact on society, but were often ignored, discounted or the credit was given to others.

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – “Fraud and Scams” with Joel Schneider, Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Learn strategies and techniques for protecting your personal information from being stolen by cyber criminals.

Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – Keeping up the Beat: Heart Health Presentation and Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Screenings with Nicole Katula, Stacey Toolen, and Dianne Bautista, Somerset County Department of Health. Learn how to take an active role in one’s health, which can lead to healthier outcomes and decreased illnesses and disabilities associated with chronic disease. Participants will also receive free health screenings.

Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – “Cancer & The Environment” with Gabriella Dumbrique, Rutgers Cancer Institute. Find out how environmental factors impact the risk for cancer including pollution, chemicals, and lifestyle choices, and how mitigating environmental exposures can reduce the risk and promote one’s overall health.

Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – “Genetics & Cancer” with Ryan Moulton, Rutgers Cancer Institute. Learn how genetic mutations initiate cancer growth, how cancer genes can be inherited, and the relationship between gene function and cancer.

Nov. 25, 11 a.m. – Drumming Circle with David Miller. Learn how to hold a drum and make different tones to help soothe the mind, body, and spirit in this holistic experience that promotes healing and incites self-expression. Participants will achieve deep relaxation, lower blood pressure, and better communication skills.

Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Join fellow crooners for a morning of rousing fun. Get ready to sing and clap along.

Nov. 27, 11 a.m. – “Lighting the Way: Light Houses of New Jersey” with Meg Wastie. Learn the mysterious and interesting stories about lighthouses found on the New Jersey coastline. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.

Nov. 28 & 29, The senior center is closed for Thanksgiving.



