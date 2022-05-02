Quail Brook Senior Center May Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working, hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves all while sitting in a chair.

This class is good for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it doesn’t seem like exercise! You don’t need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay healthy, both mentally and physically. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and is known to improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve coordination and balance while participants practice different moves.

May 2, 9, 16 & 23, 10:30 a.m. – Stretching with Allison. Start the day off right with some stretching, which keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy for flexibility and to maintain a range of motion in the joints. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center by a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom as a hybrid class.**

May 2, 11 a.m. – “Expectations and Assertiveness with Dr. Prabha Srinivas.” Learn how to tackle challenges, connect with expectations and manage personal conflicts by shifting perceptions through the technique/tool of journaling.**This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom as a hybrid class.**

May 2, 1 p.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and peace of mind. **This class will be conducted live at the center by a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on zoom as a hybrid class.**

May 4, 11 a.m. – Cinco de Mayo: A Celebration of the Quail Brook Way with the Quail Brook Seniors. Join fellow center members to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Piñata, authentic music, history, taste, and festive colors. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 6, 11 a.m. – “NJ Facts and Firsts” by Eve Mandel, Historical Society of Princeton. Celebrate the 350th anniversary of the state by learning about the history of the Lenape Indians and early European settlers, the development of cities and suburbs, and technology and inventions. This fun and interactive presentation include a multiple-choice game that includes N.J. facts and symbols. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 1 p.m. – Steps, Stop, Stretch: An Outdoor Walking Club. Enjoy the itsdiseasesfresh airand walking to improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, elevate mood, and socialize with friends! **Wear sturdy walking shoes, wear appropriate clothing depending on the weather, bring water, and/or a hat as needed. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

May 9, 11 a.m. – “Processed Foods and How They Affect Your Nutrition” by Program Coordinator Sigrid Solis, Family & Community Health Sciences, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about processed foods other than frozen meals, fast food and boxed macaroni and cheese. Discover how processing changes the chemistry of food and affects the nutritional value.**This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom as a hybrid class.**

May 9, 2:15 p.m. – The Regime 2022: A New Start to Exercise Series with Allyson. Begin a new journey with this head-to-toe workout using weights, stretching and aerobic movements to help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost your confidence, and support weight loss (combined with smart eating). These exercises can help decrease falls and increase the ability to better accomplish day-to-day activities. **This program, can be practiced while either standing or sitting (with modifications) and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom as a hybrid class.**

May 11, 10:30 a.m. – “Epigenetics” by Research Project Coordinators Dana Dychtwald, Michael Toto, Khuzeman Abbasi, Swati Kumar & Lisa Lanza, Ph.D., M.PH, RDN, CLC, Institute for Health Care Policy & Aging Research, Rutgers, the State University. Learn about factors that impact gene expression without changing the DNA. Epigenetics may help researchers better understand factors that cause age-related disease such as cancer and premature aging. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 13, 20 & 27, 10:30 a.m. – Music for Wellness Practice with John Fitzpatrick. Make music with fellow center members during a revitalizing hour when John will play the guitar and invite clients to play hand percussion instruments. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**

May 16, 11 a.m. –. Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and peace of mind. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 18, 11 a.m. – Drum Circle with Dave Miller, EarthMovers Drum Collective. Soothe the mind, body, and spirit when participating in this drumming circle. Learn how to hold a drum and make different tones. During this holistic experience, participants will feel a sense of joy while healing. Drumming will incite self-expression, and deep relaxation, lower blood pressure and reduces stress. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 23, 10:45 a.m. – “Back Yard Bears” by the Somerset County Park Commission. Bear sightings are increasing throughout the state of New Jersey. Learn the bearnecessities about bears. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live at the center with a presenter/instructor and simultaneously offered on Zoom.**

May 25, 11 a.m. – Beloved Bingo. Bingo is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo has multiple benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, improving concentration, listening and short-term memory, and a little bit of friendly competition!

Virtual Programs for All Senior Center Clients

May 2-6

May 3, 10:30 a.m. – “The Bees Knees” by Adele Barree. Learn about the possible extinction of honeybees. Land development, pesticides and parasitic mites are all factors that have caused the honeybee population to dwindle. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

May 3, 12 p.m. – “Armchair Travel: Mexico.” Visit Mexico in your mind’s eye. Known as the land of tacos, Aztecs, sombreros and tequila, Mexico is a fascinating country that has epic landscapes, shimmering beaches, lush jungles, snow-capped mountains and cactus-strewn deserts. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

May 4, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation to help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 5, 11 a.m. – Laughter Wellness (Part 2) by Certified Teacher of Laughter Yoga and Laughter Wellness, Beverly Burns. Join the class for a belly full of laughs and light aerobic exercise, gym activities, breathing exercises, affirmations and positive reinforcement with laughter. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

May 5, 1 p.m. – Cinco de Mayo Cooking Demonstration with Jennifer Furman and Jessica Cuccurollo, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare. Celebrate Cinco De Mayo and learn how to make a tasty Mexican treat. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 9-13

May 10, 10:30 a.m. – “Aging in Your Own Space” by Rebecca Abenante, M.A., M.S.W., L.S.W., Atlantic Healthcare. Learn how to develop an aging-in-place plan including home modifications, assistive technology, health care services, community resources, financial concerns, and legal preparations. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

May 10, 1:30 p.m. – Monthly Book Club – (Every Second Tuesday). Join the book club to discuss, “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This book club is only for Warrenbrook Senior Center Participants.**

May 10, 2:30 p.m. – “Self Care” by Crisis Counselor Elizabeth Schwartz, Hope & Healing Social Concerns. Learn the importance of practicing self-care, which includes setting aside time to be alone, trying something new, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, being creative and connecting with others. **This program is hosted by the MontgomerySenior Center.**

May 12, 11 a.m. – “Ten Do’s and Don’ts for a Clutter-Free Spring” by humorist author of “Keep This, Toss That” Jamie Novak. Start fresh this spring and clear the clutter. Learn ten do’s and don’ts for getting organized. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

May 12, 11 a.m. – “Strike Out Stroke Month” by External Liaison Brienne Jahno, River’s Edge Rehab. Learn the signs and symptoms of stroke as well as tips for preventing a stroke. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

May 12, 1 p.m. – “Top 5 Medicare Mistakes” by Senior Advisor Roderick Spann. Are you overwhelmed and confused about Medicare? In this program, you will learn how to avoid making mistakes, gain a better understanding about Medicare and get your questions answered. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 16-20

May 17, 1 p.m. – “Remembering Betty White” by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program.Take a look at America’s sweetheart, Betty White. She had a love for animals, a witty sense of humor, and an award-winning career spanning seven decades. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

May 18, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and enjoy calming music and meditation to reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 19, 11 a.m. – “Betty White Trivia” by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Celebrate Older Americans Month by playing a Betty White trivia game. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

May 19, 1 p.m. – “Healthy Living for Brain & Body” by Robyn Kohn, Alzheimer’s Association. Learn how to keep your mind sharp and body healthy. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 23-27

May 24, 10:30 a.m. – “Assistive Technology” by Laurie Shaller, National Disability Institute. Learn about the many Alternative Finance Programs (AFP) that provide referrals for assistive technology grants for hearing and vision aids, standing wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, business equipment and more. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

May 26, 10 a.m. – Monthly Book Club with Nan – (Every fourth Thursday). Join fellow book club members to discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This program is only for Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater Participants.**

May 26, 11 a.m. – “George Washington and Morristown: Perfect Together” by Joel Farkas. Take a journey without moving from your chair and explore how the Revolutionary War, Morristown New Jersey, and George Washington are connected. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

May 26, 1 p.m. – Rearview Mirror Musical Performance. Have fun at this concert by Rearview Mirror when they will perform country music, rock, pop, Motown, and standard hits from the 1940s to 70s. Songs will be accompanied by photos, videos, and graphics. Participants will also play music trivia and enjoy some jokes. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and can help you gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. –Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles, and improve flexibility, and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Learn how to align the body, and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences. Reduce stress and take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, with 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises will be practiced. **This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center atBridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, with 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises will be practiced. **This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email aginghillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Senior Center Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Fridays, 10 a.m. – Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which can help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights for strength training (or substitute hand weights with two soup cans or two filled water bottles). A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700

or email lcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**