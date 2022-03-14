Quail Brook Senior Center March Schedule

The Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services will reopen the following senior centers for in-person programming on a trial basis beginning March 2: The Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge, the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater, the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough, the Montgomery Senior Center, and the Quail Brook Senior Center will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lunches will be served. Virtual programs and the Grab & Go Lunch service are still available to all older adults.

Registration for In-Person Programs

Somerset County continues to follow state-mandated public healthcare guidelines for the safety of its staff and clients. Attendees will be required to register in advance and provide proof of vaccination or show exemption approved by the county. Attendees must wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents ages 60 and above can join any Zoom program listed on this schedule even if they are not a client of the center that is hosting the program.

Zoom Activity Release Forms

Participants are required to complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed on this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration

Zoom is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or computer that allows residents to see and hear others. Learn how to use Zoom and sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us.

To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us

Virtual Programs for All Senior Center Clients

March 1-4

March 1, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 11 a.m. – The Pettet Sisters Variety Show by Ashley & Kristen Pettet. Enjoy pop culture classics from yesteryear that will make you smile! **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 3, 11 a.m. – “Painting the American Revolution” by Historian Joel Farkas, Revolutionary War Lectures. See more than a hundred slides of paintings that chronicle the history of the American Revolution. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 3, 1 p.m. – “Virtual Rainforest” by Monica Juhasz, Somerset County Park Commission. Take a trip to the Costa Rican rainforest and learn fascinating facts about the jungle. Discover the differences between a two-toed sloth versus a three-toed sloth, what a three-wattled bellbird mustache looks like and much more. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 3, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 7-11

March 7, 2:30 p.m. – “Remember the Ladies: Women During the American Revolution” by Historian Joel Farkas, Revolutionary War Lectures. Learn how the “First Ladies” of the American Revolution helped shape our country, what it was like to be a woman during that time, as well as society’s attitudes towards women, their legal rights and the roles women played during wartime. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

March 8, 10:30 a.m. – Winter Vegetables by Amanda Fano, R.D., Far Hills Pharmacy. Join this discussion to learn about the wonderful world of the season’s vegetables and recipes. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 8, 1:30 p.m. Monthly Book Club – (Every Second Tuesday). Join us to discuss, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This program is only for Warrenbrook Senior Center participants.**

March 10, 11 a.m. – 70’s Trivia and Film by Crisis Counselor Marisa Merrigan, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Test your knowledge about trivia from the 1970s in this exciting program. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 10, 1 p.m. – “The Women Pioneers of American TV” by Historian Evan Weiner. Take a fascinating look at some of the most beloved and influential female TV actresses who made their mark during the 1940s and early 1950s. Betty White, Gertrude Berg, Hazel Scott Dagmar, Faye Emerson, Martha Rountree and Lucille Ball stood out in the early days of TV when it was dominated by male actors. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 10, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 14-18

March 15, 10:30 a.m. – “New Advancements in Alzheimer’s Treatment,” by Nicolette Vasco, Alzheimer’s Association. Learn about a new advancement in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Aducanumab (Aduhelm). Discover how the drug was designed, its potential benefits and side effects, and who may be a candidate to receive treatment. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 15, 11 a.m. – Irish American Heritage by Brienne Jahno, External Liaison, Rehab at River’s Edge. Take a cultural journey through the Emerald Isle during Irish American Heritage Month. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 17, 11 a.m. – Spring Theme Pencil Drawing by Sam Matthews, Art Across Borders. Create a spring-themed pencil drawing. Learn simple pencil drawing techniques to create a garden and a woodland landscape.**Paper, pencil, eraser, a sharpener are the supplies needed for this class. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 17, 1 p.m. – St. Patrick’s Day Party. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with D.J. Jojo who will play Irish music including familiar favorites. Sing, dance, and laugh at this happy St. Patty’s Day party. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 17, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 21-25

March 22, 10:30 a.m. – Plant Forward Cooking by Vanessa Young, Thirsty Radish. Learn how to make vibrant, delicious, and nutritious plant-forward dishes and incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits, whole grains, and other plants into your meals with satisfying recipes, methods of preparation and practical lifestyle strategies. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 24, 10 a.m. – Monthly Book Club with Nan – (Every fourth Thursday). Join other members to discuss, “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This program is only for participants who attend the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 24, 11 a.m. – Welcome Spring Performance with Rearview Mirror. Enjoy this musical performance with Iris Hirsch and Glenn Bullion as they perform country music, rock, pop, Motown, and standards from the 1940s to the 70s. Songs will be accompanied by interesting photos, videos, and graphics. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 24, 1 p.m. – The Bee’s Knees by Professional Beekeeper Adele Barree. Join this discussion about honeybees. Learn why these native pollinators are an endangered species for reasons including land development and the destruction of their native habitat, pesticides, and a parasitic mite. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 24, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 28-31

March 29, 2 p.m. – “Lung Cancer Screening/New Guidelines for a Lifesaving Screening Test” by the Community Outreach and Engagement Team at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Learn how the guidelines have changed for lung cancer screenings and what that means for you. Take a verbal screening/questionnaire. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

March 31, 1 p.m. – “Untreated Hearing Loss” by Dr. Sofya Shlafman, Audiologist, HearingLife in Hillsborough. Did you know that if hearing loss is left untreated, it could lead to dementia? Learn why it’s important to treat hearing loss, and how to help keep your ears healthy. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

March 31, 11 a.m. – Laughter Wellness by Certified Laughter Yoga Teacher Beverly Burns, M.Ed. Get positive reinforcement for mental and physical health with laughter and yoga. In this class, you will have a belly full of laughs, some light aerobic exercises, brain-game activities, and affirmations. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

March 31, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or emailAgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class.To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us.This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Participants will also learn how to align the body, and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or emaildonlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences. Reduce stress in your life and take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises are encouraged. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **To register call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which will help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights for strength training (or substitute hand weights with two soup cans or two filled water bottles). A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-753-9440 or email lcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-203-6101 or emaildonlin@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises are encouraged. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **There is no class on March 10. There is a maximum of 25 participants allowed in the class.To register call 908-369-8700 or email aginghillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us.This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles while practicing fun and rhythmic moves and sitting in a chair.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it doesn’t seem like exercise! You don’t need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay healthy, both mentally and physically. It is suitable for participants with limited mobility. Line dancing has been shown to improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve coordination and balance.

March 2, 11 a.m. – I am Lucky For… with Allyson Toth and the Quail Brook Senior Center Staff. Color clovers and share why we feel lucky with one another as we strengthen our friendships.

March 4, 10:30 a.m. –.Holi Celebration The Festival of Colors by Rajul Shah. Celebrate India’s Holi also known as the “Festival of Colors,” which falls on the last full moon day of March. Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forgive and forget, and repair broken relationships.

March 7, 10:45 a.m. – AARP Tax Information by Joann A. Start thinking, planning, and asking questions about this extreme and unique year that should be reflected on your tax statements. In this informative AARP program, participants who are over age 50 or have low-to-moderate income will receive free tax assistance from Tax-Aide volunteers who are trained and IRS-certified every year.

March 9, 10:30 a.m. – “Oh Deer” by Naturalist Rebecca Vermeesch, Somerset County Park Commission. Discover the world of deer. They are everywhere! Learn about deer biology what makes deer so fascinating, such as predators, their habitat, human relations with the species.

March 11, 10:30 a.m. – Omelet to Order Day. A chef will be onsite to do a cooking demonstration and make a customized omelet for participants. Bring your appetite!

March 14 & 28, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and peace of mind.

March 16, 10:30 a.m. – Viva Las Vegas with Elvis: Grand Re-Opening Celebration. Join other center members for fun entertainment when Mike Holland portrays Elvis Presley performing tribute songs during Elvis’s Las Vegas years. Listen to the musical genius of Elvis as Mike Holland performs blended soul, blues, pop, and rock.

March 18, 10:30 a.m. – Raritan Valley Community College Dance Performance. Enjoy this performance by Raritan Valley Community College faculty, students and guest artists featuring a range of dances accompanied by a variety of musical genres and sounds. Performers will demonstrate the communicative aspects of dance using improvisations. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the performance.

March 21, 10:45 a.m. – “Welcome Spring” by Volunteer Coordinator Mary Ellen Day, Grace Healthcare Services. Join other center members for this discussion about spring, rebirth and its positive effects on our mental health and our overall well-being.

March 23, 10:30 a.m. – “Every Day’s Your Lucky Day” by Motivational Speaker Anna Nowik. Learn how every day can be your lucky day in this motivational lecture when Anna Nowik will discuss past and present attitudes about the idea of luck and fate and what current scientific studies have shown about optimism and opportunity.

March 25, 10:30 a.m. – Community Paint Project: Martin Luther King. Participate in a community painting project to create a modern painting of Martin Luther King for display at the senior center by painting a rectangle and combining it with other rectangles

March 30, 10:30 a.m. – Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills.



