Public Comments Invited In FTPD Accreditation Process

Township residents will have a chance to weigh in on the performance of the FTPD on December 17.

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will arrive at the department that day to begin the re-accreditation process, according to a press release from the department. The assessors will “examine all aspects of the Franklin Township Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” according to the release.

“Verification by the team that the Franklin Township Police Department meets the Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief of Detectives & Officer-in-Charge John Fodor said in the release.

The public can make comments to the assessors from 9-10 a.m. December 17 by calling (732)-873-5533 x 2401. Comments can also be emailed to Ofc. Patrick Clyne at Patrick.Clyne@franklinnj.gov, according to the release.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the 112 NJSACOP standards, according to the release. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Franklin Township Police Department, 495 Demott Lane. To view them, contact Officer Clyne.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Franklin Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053, according to the release.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Fodor said in the release.





