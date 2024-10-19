Project Graduation Sets Bingo Fundraiser

Franklin High School Project Graduation is holding a fundraising Bingo Night at 6 p.m. November 1.

The event will be held in the FHS events lobby at 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

Project Graduation provides a safe environment for newly graduated FHS seniors to gather with their friends one last time. The night features games, food, music and other events.

The Bingo Fundraiser will also offer games and music.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 until October 29, then $40 at the door.

Chacks can be made payable to Franklin Township Schools Presidents Council.

For more information, call (732) 770-0241, or email franklinprojectgraduation@gmail.com.