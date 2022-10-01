Pep Rally, Festivities Mark Franklin High School Homecoming

Franklin High School celebrated its Homecoming Day in a big way for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic on September 30.

A pep rally in Warriors’ Stadium, a tailgate party near the varsity baseball field and crowning homecoming royalty during the halftime of the football game against North Brunswick highlighted the day.

The pep rally featured currently competing teams, with a soccer shootout, a relay for cross-country runners, a competition between field hockey and tennis players and some plays by the football team.

The tailgating party offered several food trucks, face painting and games.

Two students from each class were named homecoming royalty during the football game’s halftime.

The Franklin Reporter live streamed the pep rally:

The FRA also live streamed the halftime ceremony:

Here are some scenes from the day: