One Franklin Stop & Shop Store Slated To Close

The Stop & Shop supermarket in the Market Place on Franklin is slated to close by November 2, according to a company spokesman.

The store, located at 1221 Route 27, is one of 32 “underperforming” stores in five states slated to close.

“The decision to close our Franklin Township store was a difficult one, and only made after careful analysis and deliberation as we know our stores are closely embedded in our communities,” Daniel Wolk, a Stop & Shop spokesman, said in an email.

Wolk said there is not a definite closing date, but, “we do anticipate it will close on or before Nov. 2, 2024.”

He said that customers will be made aware of the closing date when an exact one is decided upon.

Store employees will be offered transfer opportunities, he said.

“We’re proud of the investments we are making in the Stop & Shop brand for future growth, especially in delivering lower prices and improving customer experience through remodels,” Wolk said in the email. “We are continuing to build a foundation for future growth in an ever-changing market, and we feel we will have a strong footing to do that.”

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president, said in a company press release.

There are two other Stop & Shop locations in the township, in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue and further south on Route 27 in Franklin Park.

Other nearby Stop & Shops slated to close are in Piscataway and Edison.

