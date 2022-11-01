November Schedule Of Senior Citizen Center Activities Released

The Somerset County-operated senior wellness centers continue to offer in-person and virtual programs throughout November on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The senior centers offer a wide range of experiences designed for lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere intended to positively impact the overall health of aging adults with a variety of educational, health, and wellness opportunities. All senior center programs are FREE for members that register!

Invite a friend or neighbor to lunch. All Somerset County-operated senior centers offer a nutritionally balanced lunch, Monday through Friday, for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 and above. The menu choices include a hot meat-based or meatless entrée or a cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunch. Reservations for lunch must be made before 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

Closures: There will be no in-person or hybrid classes on Election Day (Nov. 8), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), and Thanksgiving Friday (Nov. 25).

The Hillsborough Senior Wellness Center will be temporarily closed for repairs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Hybrid Programs

Hybrid programs occur in person at the center with an instructor and are simultaneously presented virtually via Zoom. Programs that are presented virtually or as a hybrid class are noted throughout this schedule.

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, senior center clients ages 60 and above can join any Zoom program listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center that is hosting the event.

Senior center participants can join Zoom meetings through a web browser without downloading any applications or software. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom is a secure, video-based user-friendly, online platform that users can access through a smartphone, tablet, or computer, which allows them to see and hear others.

Zoom Tutorial and Registration

Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or emailDonlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate. Participation is limited to 25 people for the safety of participants.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Learn how to align the body, and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation. **To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on the body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. To register call 908-203-6101 or emaildonlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercise to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. **To register call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping participants to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center atBridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will work the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This class is manageable for people ages 60 years and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailtoth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

In-Person, Virtual and Hybrid Programs

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain the range of motion in your joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2022: Exercise with Allyson – Mondays & Fridays, 2:15 p.m. Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head-to-Toe). Join this group and begin a new journey to fitness with a head-to-toe workout using intervals of weights, stretching, and aerobic movements. In this class, participants will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, and maybe even spur weight loss. **There will be no class on Nov. 11 and 25. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting, with modifications, and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water.**

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to a hearty workout inspired by zesty music. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles using fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula –Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain important health benefits by practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of a chair, or practicing exercises without a chair. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. Yoga exercises can increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress, and help participants achieve an overall sense of well-being. ** The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered via Zoom .**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health. **This class is suitable for participants with limited mobility.**

Nov. 1, 15 & 29, 10:30 a.m. – Line Dancing Instructions with line dancing aficionados Deb Gibson and Karen Jessie, Quail Brook Seniors. Learn how to line dance to popular songs with fellow center members – no critics here – just toe-tapping music in a fun-filled hour. Learning line dancing helps nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

(Hybrid) Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. – “Celebrate New Jersey” by Local Historian & Author Linda Barth. Save your gas money and tour New Jersey from the comfort of the Quail Brook Senior Center. Learn about the famous and not-so-famous people, places, and events this great little state has to offer including its mountains, highlands, rivers, lakes, and seashore. Inventions like the Band-Aid, the bar code, and bubble wrap, are homegrown. Take a look at the largest clock and flag in the world – all from New Jersey. Follow George Washington’s historical path as he crisscrossed the state. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. – “Acorn Hall Museum” by Pat Goodfriend, Morris Historical Society. Take a virtual tour of Acorn Hall, which was built in1853 and named for the 200-year-old oak tree that once stood stately on the property of Dr. and Mrs. Schermerhorn. Lauded by the National and New Jersey Registers of Historic Places, and New Jersey Women’s History Trail, it is currently the location of the Morris County Historical Society. In this discussion, participants will learn about the structure’s two architectural styles, Victorian Italianate, and the wealthy families who lived there. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. Made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**

Nov. 4 & 18, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin. Play Mahjong, a tile-based game ofskill, strategy and luck was invented in China and is played throughout the world since the early 19th century. **This is a six-week series ending on Dec. 30 and is open to the first six people who are interested in learning how to play and contact the center to register. There will be another six-week session beginning on Jan. 6. At the end of the 12-week cycle, the game will be open to all players and levels. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m. – Do You Doo Wap? by Bill Turner and the Blue Smoke Band. Pay homage to Rock-and-Roll as you “Rock Around the Clock” to a blend of rhythm-and-Blues.

(Hybrid) Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m. – “Cognitive Neurology, Memory and Brain Fitness” by Research Teaching Specialist Victor Sotelo, William Hu, Alice Dawson, Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.Delve into the definition of healthy memory, aging, Alzheimer’s disease, the risk factors for Alzheimer’s and dementia, and the latest research findings on these brain diseases such as the patterns of the brain as it ages, brain health, and early detection of memory issues. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. – “Boots on the Ground” by Historian Dana Bala. March through history in honor of Veteran’s Day and learn how to find your ancestor’s military service records using sources that date back to the Revolutionary War through WWII. Links and resources to help your research will be provided. A Q&A will follow the presentation and there will be an opportunity for participants to share their military stories too. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 14 & 28, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Gain other health benefits such as stress reduction and peace of mind. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “AARP Drivers Safety: Part 1” with Lorraine Soltis. Sign up for this award-winning program to refresh your driving skills and save on car insurance. Learn safety tips, and strategies to become a safer and more confident driver. **Registration is required by Nov. 7. To register, call 732-563-4213. Participants must complete parts 1 and 2 to receive a certificate. There will be a fee, but AARP members will receive a discount.**

Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. – Karaoke Kompetition: Part 3 with Quail Brook Senior Center Participant & Volunteer Crystal. Grab the mic and join other senior center amateur vocalists in this joyful and rousing singing competition. The two people that receive the loudest applause will win.

Nov. 16, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s Support Group with Facilitator Kaylee White of Princeton Medical Institute; Guest Speaker Dr, Prahba Srinivas; and Manager of Recruitment and Clinical Trial Optimization Jennfier Fasheun, MPH, MBS of Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. Get emotional and psychological support, tips, knowledge, and information about Alzheimer’s, in a comfortable, confidential setting where participants can share and receive support. This is the first Somerset County support group for residents, caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the impact of the disease.

Nov. 17, 11 a.m. – Exercise Fitness Bingo. Join this healthy Bingo game where we will breathe new life into this old game. This twist on Bingo supports healthy habits and exercise, so no one loses when playing this game.

Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – A Balancing Act: Part 2 by Physical Therapist Dr. Alfieri. Learn effective exercises to help improve strength, balance, and stability to help prevent the risk of falls. **Wear sneakers and comfortable clothing.**

Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. – Innovative Dance with the Raritan Valley Community College Dance Ensemble. Enjoy watching dance techniques, improvisation and performances that run the gamut from ballet to modern jazz moves that have been choreographed by guest artists and Raritan Valley Community College faculty and students. There will be a Q&A session with the dancers at the end of the show.

Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. – Nip the Chill: A New Sip & Paint Party with Local Artist Karen Haake. Explore the inner artist with your visual interpretation of fall at this non-alcoholic Sip & Paint party. Learn the basics of drawing and color blending using a unique medium – a pillow – which can be used for gift-giving during this festive season. While creating your masterpiece take a sip of hot cider with cinnamon, hot-flavored tea, or chilled cucumber seltzer.

Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “AARP Drivers Safety: Part 2” with Lorraine Soltis. Sign up for part 2 of this award-winning program and your driving skills to become a safer and more confident driver and to save on car insurance. In this class, participants will learn more safety tips and strategies for defensive driving.**Registration is required by Nov. 7. There is a fee for this course, but AARP members will receive a discount. Participants must complete parts 1 and part 2 to receive a certificate To register, and for more information call 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 22, 10:30 a.m. – “Stroke Clinic” with Stroke Coordinator Maria Bartman, St. Peter’s University Hospital. Learn about the symptoms of stroke, its treatment, medication, risk factors and what is involved with stroke rehabilitation. Participants will also find out how to help someone who has had a stroke. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. – TLC (Tender Loving Chair) Exercise. Combine slow full-body stretching with intermittent aerobic movements using your body weight while seated in a chair for a gentle head-to-toe workout.**This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 28, 1 p.m. – Martial Your Strength: An Awareness Program & Training for Seniors (Part 3) by L. Greg Smith, Martial Strength Training Academy, Certified Martial Arts Instructor. Learn the benefits of protection, how to avoid being a target, the basic techniques for protection, how to use a cane defensively, as well as high-level basic martial arts moves for seniors. This is a lecture, demonstration, and participatory program designed to be simple and effective for seniors. ** Classes will continue to teach practical and simple self-defense techniques for seniors. There will be one class per month through December. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. – “The Spirit of Making Spirits” by Camden Winkelstein, Bellemara Distillery. Learn all about making spirits including the chemistry, process, and vernacular. Discover how the Bellemera distillery uses local farm products, and traditional Scottish production techniques combined with unique American innovations and a lot of passion for their product. In this discussion, participants will learn about the production process “grain to glass,” which includes growing the ingredients, mashing and bottling. They will also learn the importance of timing, why using properly calibrated equipment is important, and the standards distilleries must meet. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**



