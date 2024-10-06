No Reported Injuries In Winston Road House Fire

There were no reported injuries in an October 3 fire at a Winston Drive Home.

Fire fighters were dispatched to the single-family home at about 5:35 p.m., according to a fire official. The home’s owners reported the fire, which initial investigation showed started in the home’s attic, according to the fire official.

The residents were in the home and were able to get out, the official said.

The fire was put down in about 20 minutes, the official said.

Part of Winston Drive was shut down for several hours.

Township departments responding to the fire were units from Community Volunteer Fire Department, East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Middlebush Volunteer Fire department, and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

Also responding were departments from New Brunswick.

The fire is under investigation by Franklin Township Fire Prevention.

