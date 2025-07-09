Garden State Track Club, FTPD, Present Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS – The Franklin High School scholarship winners were recognized at the July 8 Township Council meeting. Pictured are FTPD Detective Robert Brown and Capt. Vincent Wilson, FHS JROTC Maj. Warren Chen, Garden State Track Club president Chuck Schneekloth. Students are Christian Lewis, Isis Martinez, and Sara Vasquez Tavera. Ololade Famobuwa was represented by her father.

Five Franklin High School students were presented with scholarships from the Garden State Track Club and the Franklin Township Police Department at the July 8 Township Council meeting.

The five, $500 scholarships were made possible by the FTPD’s Community Relations Bureau and track club’s 10-Miler and Cookie Chase 5K, held in March in Colonial Park.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have participated in JROTC at the high school or any of the FTPD community programs, including Franklin Fit, FTPD Basketball, Cooking with the Cops, the Youth Academy, or the Chess Club.

“This is our third year in a row where we have an example of true community policing here in Franklin Township,” the FTPD’s Capt. Vincent Wilson said at the meeting.

“I think it was Aristotle who said, we are what we repeatedly do, therefore, excellence is not an act, but a habit,” Wilson said. “And this is what we’ve been repeatedly doing, is forging these relationships with our community year in, year out.”

FTPD Det. Robert Brown, one of the race organizers, said handing out the scholarships “has been fulfilling for myself.”

“We’re able to find the right seniors, and this year, sometimes some juniors, from Franklin High School that are going above and beyond and just doing a little bit extra,” he said. “And in the running community, that’s where it pays off. In the fitness community, that’s where it pays off, the people that show up.”

“You know, there’s not a million people in this room, but people like you that are receiving this award tonight, get used to being in small rooms with a small group of people because doing the right thing, doing the challenging thing is not easy, and there’s not always a lot of company there,” he said.

“So though it seems like a local scholarship, this is a testament to the years of work that you put in while here at Franklin,” Brown said. “And it also shows that people have recognized you. People have spotted you out. People have taken notice of your actions and either sponsored you or highly recommended you to receive this award.

Those receiving the scholarships were:

Ololade Famobuwa

Victoria Gabryszewski

Christian Lewis

Isis Martinez

Sara Vasquez Tavera





Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments