No Injuries In Afternoon Apartment Fire

There were no reported injuries in a January 6 fire in a unit in the Arbors apartment complex on Franklin Boulevard, officials said.

Police responded to the apartment following a 1:59 p.m. call reporting smoke from a rooftop, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police saw the smoke and evacuated residents from adjoining apartments. The residents of the apartment where the fire was located were not home at the time, the release said.

The apartment was later declared uninhabitable, and the resident relocated with a family member, the release said.

Franklin Boulevard was temporarily shut down while the fire was being fought, the release said.

Firefighters from the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, East Franklin Fire Department, Community Fire Department, New Brunswick Fire Department, and North Brunswick Fire Department responded to the scene, according to the release. EMS personnel from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital were also on scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire to be electrical, and does not appear to be suspicious, the release said.



Photo courtesy East Franklin Fire Department.