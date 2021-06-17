Nicholas Solomon Named New Franklin High School Principal

Newly minted Franklin High School principal Nicholas Solomon, center, with his wife, Rebekah and son, Isiah, after his appointment at the June 16 school board meeting.

Franklin Township native son Nicholas Solomon was named the new Franklin High School principal by the Board of Education at its June 16 meeting.

Solomon, a 20-year veteran of the school district, assumes his job at the beginning of July.

Solomon replaces Frank Chmiel, who earlier this summer accepted the principal’s job at Princeton High School.

Currently the principal at Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus, Solomon told the Board members that he was “humbled” by their faith in him.

With the appointment to the $163,750-a-year position, Solomon joins his brother, Louis, who is the Vice Principal of the school’s 12th Grade.

Solomon’s wife, Rebekah, is principal at Franklin Park School.

After the meeting, Solomon said being named the high school principal in his home town “means everything.”

“It’s the ultimate goal of mine,” he said. “All I’ve ever wanted to do is continue to grow as an educator It’s a great opportunity.”

“When you really think about this, this is a unique opportunity as being a kid from Franklin, now I get to lead a high school with 2,000 kids, to be a positive impact on the kids and their families and the community,” he said. “What more can I ask for? You don’t know that things like this are going to happen until they happen.”

Solomon said that he initially applied to be a high school teacher when he first came to the district after college, but was placed in the middle school.

“I’ve been at the middle school for 20 years when this opportunity came,” he said.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “You work hard, new opportunities come along. You just want to continue to grow as a professional.”

In his remarks to the Board, Solomon said he was humbled that the Board members “believe in my leadership, believe in my vision to support students.”

“I’m just a kid, born and raised here in Franklin …. And all I’ve wanted to do is just give back to my community, and one great way of doing it is to become principal of Franklin High School,” he said.

“I was asked, why leave (Hamilton Street campus)?” Solomon said. “You have such wonderful teachers and let me just pause and say thank you to the teachers of HSC, because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. I was privileged to work for such dynamic teachers and support staff.”

“I’m just so honored and humbled about this opportunity,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting started and reconnecting with students I’ve had in the past, as well as parents.”

Board members and schools Superintendent John Ravally thanked outgoing principal Chmiel for his service to the district, and said they were looking forward to working with Solomon in his new position.

“I’m thankful and excited,” Ravally said. “I’m thankful that he has decided to make this journey and apply for the position, I’m excited because I think that he is just going to build upon the work that Mr. Chmiel has started and take the high school to even greater heights.”

“I look forward, as I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Solomon over the last half a dozen years, I look forward to continuing our work together … he’s committed, there’s no question about that, and he is the epitome of what is good for kids, and I’m thankful that he is going to be leading Franklin High School going forward,” he said.

Board president Nancy La Corte told Solomon that he is “going to do an amazing job as principal of Franklin High School.”

“It’s so cool that a Franklin kid has gone through our system and is now principal of our high school,” she said.

Board member Ed Potosnak said he first met Solomon when he was going door-to-door during his first school board campaign.

“It was a pleasure meeting you,” he said.

Potosnak praised Solomon for his “tremendous impact you’ve had in Franklin, in the community and I’m excited about seeing you in this capacity.”

“I believe that this man, because of his Warrior for Life spirit, is going to lift the high school,” Board member Bill Grippo said. “Not that Chmiel didn’t, he did a phenomenal job, but this is a new level. We’re going to see it happen this year.”

“I believe that Nick can do that, because I’ve seen him over the years perform,” Grippo said.

Board member Walter Jackson said he’s seen first-hand teh working relationship that Solomon builds with students and parents.

“They appreciate it, we appreciate it and I know the high schoolers will appreciate it as well,” he said. “We know that you are going to bring absolutely amazing innovations, and we look forward to what’s to come.”

Board vice president Ardaman Singh said she celebrated that Franklin is getting Solomon as the high school principal.

“Here we have our own, home-grown principal,” she said. “He will make us proud; he will always make us proud.”

I” have seen how Dr. Solomon has moved from one position to another, and I feel very proud giving him the reins of Franklin high school,” she said.



