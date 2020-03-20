New, Temporary Regulations At County Golf Courses
To ensure the safety of golfers, temporary regulations are now in place at all five county owned golf courses.
Measures taken to assure the health and safety of golfers and staff include:
- Rakes and ball washers will be removed from all courses to eliminate
common touching
- Vending machine use at all courses will be suspended with
re-evaluation on April 2
The following measures are already in place to limit the spread of the Coronavirus:
- All five clubhouses and the Learning Center are restricted to a single
point-of-entry.
- The number of golf patrons in the clubhouses and Learning Center are limited to four at any given time.
- Cash is not accepted at any golf course.
- Credit cards will be swiped by the golf patron at the point of sale. Gift cards and identification tags will be scanned by managers and attendants from a distance to eliminate common touching of objects.
- Driving range tokens are sanitized after each use.
- Golf patrons are encouraged to walk.
- There are no golf carts at the Academy Course
- Golf carts are thoroughly sanitized after each round.
- Where and when available, all golf courses are offering golf patrons the ability to ride solo in golf cars.
- Golf patrons are reminded that flags may be left in golf holes while putting so as to minimize common touching.
The SCPC trail system throughout the county remains open for personal exercise and dog walking on a leash.
All general use parks, (excluding bathrooms, playgrounds and leash-free dog areas), and gardens will remain open during normal hours.
The SCPC continues to ensure that Somerset County Parks provide
safe public spaces to be utilized to seek a respite the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updates on cancellations and openings may be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org or by calling 908-722-1200.