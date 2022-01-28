Quantcast

New FHS 10th Grade VP Is Former Administrator, Teacher

Added by Bill Bowman on January 28, 2022.
Michael Herman address the school board after being named vice principal of the Franklin High School 10th Grade.

A former Franklin High School administrator has returned to the district as the vice principal of the school’s 10th Grade.

Michael Herman was named to the $97,750 per year job at the Board of Education’s January 27 meeting.

Herman was Dean of Students and a teacher in the district for six years before becoming a vice principal in another district.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back to Franklin High School,” Herman said. “I’m just excited to get back in the high school to support the students and families. It’s a great honor.”

FHS principal Nicholas Solomon said he “had my eye” on Herman for a while, “but the timing was never right.”

“This time the timing was right and I know he’s going to a fantastic job,” Solomon said. “He comes with high reviews from trusted sources, and I know he’s going to be amazing with our students in Franklin High School.”

