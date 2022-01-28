New FHS 10th Grade VP Is Former Administrator, Teacher

Michael Herman address the school board after being named vice principal of the Franklin High School 10th Grade.

A former Franklin High School administrator has returned to the district as the vice principal of the school’s 10th Grade.

Michael Herman was named to the $97,750 per year job at the Board of Education’s January 27 meeting.

Herman was Dean of Students and a teacher in the district for six years before becoming a vice principal in another district.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back to Franklin High School,” Herman said. “I’m just excited to get back in the high school to support the students and families. It’s a great honor.”

FHS principal Nicholas Solomon said he “had my eye” on Herman for a while, “but the timing was never right.”

“This time the timing was right and I know he’s going to a fantastic job,” Solomon said. “He comes with high reviews from trusted sources, and I know he’s going to be amazing with our students in Franklin High School.”



