Man Killed When Car Leaves Canal Road, Plunges Into D&R Canal

An unidentified man was killed when his car went off the road on Canal Road and into the Delaware & Raritan Canal, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman, Chief Frank Roman.

The car was discovered by two kayakers who were heading south from Amwell Road in the D&R Canal, according to one of them, Alan Lamb.

Lamb said his wife saw the submerged car before he did, having already passed the area. He said he noticed a road sign that had been knocked over.

The two circled back to the area where the car was submerged, he said, but it was hard to see.

Even though he said he assumed that the “right people” had already been notified about the car, Lamb said he called police “just in case” when they returned home.

Once notified, the Somerset County Dive Rescue Team recovered the man’s body earlier this afternoon, Roman said. He said police did not know when the accident occurred.

The matter remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the NJ Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Roman said.

He said investigators will try to create a timeline as part of the investigation.

Your Thoughts

comments