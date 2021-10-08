Life Story: William V. Calvo, 94; Franklin Native, FTPD Reserve

William V. Calvo, of Somerset passed away on October 5 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 94.

Born in Franklin Township, he lived in Metuchen, Milltown and Bayville before moving to Somerset in February 2021.

He was a Sanitation Worker for Public Works in Metuchen for over 30 years before his retirement. Previously he worked as an Inspector at the Levitt Development in Somerset. He also served with the Franklin Township Police Reserves.

He was a US Army veteran, serving during WWII. He also served as a Volunteer Fireman for the Community Volunteer Fire Department of Franklin Township on Hamilton Street. Bill was also a member of the Bayville Men’s Group and the Bayville Seniors. He was very devoted to his family and loved working in his rose garden and more recently took up painting.

He is predeceased by his wives, Violet (died 2007) and Marilyn (died May 2021); his parents, Victoriano and Raimunda Calvo; brothers, Casey, Herman, Manuel, Joseph and Vincent; and sisters, Victoria, Ruth, Fran, Dora, Mary and Eleanor.

Surviving are his loving niece and caretaker, Ruth Betzler of Somerset, as well as her husband, Karl and their children, Eddy, Bradley and Rosie; step-grandchildren, Danielle, Ricky, Alex, Nikki, Christopher and Sammi; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. October 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. October 11 at the funeral home.

At the request of the family cloth face masks must be worn by everyone in attendance at the funeral home.

Committal service and interment to follow in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.



