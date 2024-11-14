Life Story: William J. Barkley Jr., 84; U.S. Army Veteran

William J. Barkley Jr., of Somerset passed away on November 8 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was 84 years old.

He was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Shortly after graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Army and valiantly served his country.

He retired from AT&T at which time he started his own consulting firm. He had recently moved back to New Jersey from Georgia to be closer to his family and attend his grandsons sporting events.

He is predeceased by his parents, William and Carolyn Barkley. He is also predeceased by his sister, Mary Carol.

Surviving are his daughters and their spouses, Lisa , Laura (Joe) and Linda (Kevin). He is also survived by his five grandsons, Brian, Matthew, Andrew, Evan and Colin, his sister Barbara and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home at a later date.



