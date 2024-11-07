Life Story: William Ciampa, 65; Raised In Franklin

William Ciampa passed away on November 5 at St. Peter’s Medical Center in New Brunswick at the age of 65.

Bill was born in Raritan and raised in Franklin Township and graduated from Alma Prep School.

He lived in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania for a time where he owned and operated Abe’s Antiques. He was a knowledgeable man and recognized historian. He had a passion for collecting antiques. He worked at one time for East Jersey Olde Towne History Museum in Piscataway.

Mr. Ciampa was predeceased by his parents, Antonio William Ciampa and Anna Ciampa.

He is survived by his close cousin, Mary Brandes and her husband David, along with many other cousins and extended family and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time.