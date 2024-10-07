Life Story: Vivian Cottrell, 75; Lifelong Franklin Resident

Mrs. Vivian Cottrell passed away on October 4 at her home in Somerset. She was 75 years old.

Mrs. Cottrell was born in Somerville and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. She was employed for many years as a Teachers Aide for the Franklin Township Board of Education and was employed as a crossing guard, business administrator and Commissioner for Fire District 3 in Franklin Township. She also volunteered as President of the Tuesday Senior Club.

She was fan of anything Disney, loved helping out with caring for her grandchildren and watching their sporting events, was a Rutgers University wrestling season ticket holder and was fortunate enough to have traveled to such exotic locations as Iceland, Hawaii, and Alaska. Days at home sitting poolside with her family around her were some of her most fond times.

Mrs. Cottrell is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harry Cottrell. She is also survived by her children, Roger and his wife Laura, Patrick, Lee and his wife Carolyn, Harry Jr and his wife Maria, Ralph Normandia Jr, Maribel Normandia, and Michael Messner and his wife Leticia, brothers Richard and Paul Miller, sister Jacqueline D’Angles and grandchildren Tori, Zackary, Keliah, Ralph, Karmen, Anthony, Nicholas and Samantha.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. October 9 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

All other services will be private.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Cottrell’s name to Franklin Township Senior Center 505 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873.



