Life Story: Verna V. Toki, 96; Longtime Township Resident

Verna V. Toki, 96, joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 6 from her home in Somerset after a very brief illness.

Mrs. Toki was born May 19, 1925 in Windber, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Anna (Timko) Thomas. In 1961, she relocated and settled with her family in Somerset. She was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in New Brunswick.

Verna was employed as a switchboard operator for GTE in Windber, Pa and at Middlesex General Hospital (Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital) until her retirement in 1993. In her down time, Verna enjoyed attending Tricky Trays with her youngest daughter. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as “mom” to all the neighborhood kids who frequented the Toki household.

Mrs. Toki was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Toki and her son, Denis Toki.

She is survived by three children, David Toki and his wife Maria of Somerset; Charlene Kozerow of Greenbush, ME; and Annette Bahmer and her husband Jeffrey of Milltown. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Matthew, Craig, Andrew, Kyle, Rosa, and Ramona, and five great grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 2-6 p.m. August 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. A funeral service will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial and committal services will be at St. Mary Greek Catholic Cemetery in Windber, PA on August 18.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Verna V. Toki’s name to the American Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.



