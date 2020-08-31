Life Story: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Peterson, 61; Auto Mechanic, Plumber

Thomas “Tommy” Peterson, 61, passed away on August 26 at his home in New Brunswick.

Mr. Peterson was born July 16, 1959 in New Brunswick to the late Emil and Frances (Melnick) Peterson. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset and New Brunswick.

Tommy had been a talented self-employed auto mechanic and plumber for many years. He loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. He also enjoyed a good boxing match and a fantastic steak. Tommy will be missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and acquaintances, for the unique ways he touched their lives.

Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Emil Peterson.

He is survived by two beautiful daughters, Hannah Peterson and Katie Peterson; his brothers, William and Matthew Peterson; his sisters, Emily Perry, Valorie Rizzo, Rachel Peterson and Susan O’Connell; his good friend, Tom Furmick and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. All other services will be private under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home.

Heaven’s got you now, so behave yourself up there.



