Life Story: Stephanie (Wyllie) Ryan, 74; Was Registered Nurse

Stephanie (Wyllie) Ryan of Somerset died suddenly on June 9 at her home. She was 74.

Born in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, she came to the United States and settled in Brooklyn, NY, before moving to Somerset 24 years ago.

Prior to her retirement in 2002, Mrs. Ryan was Registered Nurse for 35 years, last working for Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, NY.

Stephanie was a member of the S.V.G. Nurses Association.

Mrs. Ryan was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, New Brunswick.

Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. June 21 at Christ Episcopal Church, 5 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, followed by a Home-Going Celebration at 10:45 a.m.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, Jamesburg.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.





