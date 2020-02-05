Life Story: Stacey Field, 79; Board Of Education Custodian

Stacey Field, Sr., was born in Somerville on January 8, 1941 and departed this life on February 2 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 79.

He was a 1960 graduate of Somerville High School. He resided in Somerset since 1965.

He was owner of Stacey’s Floor Waxing/Building Maintenance. He also worked for Johns Manville and retired as a custodian from the Franklin Township Board of Education in 2009.

He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and was known for his sense of humor.

Stacey was predeceased by his parents, Harold Field Sr. and Phoebe Hoffman Lightfoot; daughter, Phoebe Field; brothers, Leslie Van Ness Sr., Harold (Bubbie) Field Jr. and George (Buddy) Proute; and sisters, Ina Murdock and Marilyn Schenck.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Stephanie J. Field; his ex-wife, Joan Field; son, Stacey Field Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of North Brunswick, daughter, Vernedia Field of Somerset and son, Harold Rogan of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren, Stephanie Rogan and Elijah Field; three great-grandchildren Brayden, Reign, River along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. February 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Committal service and burial to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



