Life Story: Sigmund Louis Kelter, 82; Long-Time Member Of Temple Beth El

Mr. Lou Kelter passed away on December 20 at his home in Somerset. He was 82 years old.

Mr. Kelter was born in Brooklyn and lived there as a child. He was a Mechanical Engineer for many years and partner in Kelter and Gilligo Consulting in Princeton.

He moved to Franklin Township in 1964 where he and his wife, Joan, raised their family. He was a Past President of the Franklin Township Junior Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Franklin Township Industrial Development Committee and was a member of The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers.

Mr. Kelter was a long-time, active member of Temple Beth El, Somerset and a past Chairman of the Temple House Committee.

He was pre-deceased by his parents Jacob and Molly Kelter and his sister Bernice Fishman.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Kelter of Somerset; his son, Leonard Kelter and daughter-in-law Bonny; daughter Robin Connell and son-in-law Bill, and his 4 grandchildren.

A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. December 22 at Temple Beth El at 1489 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Graveside services will follow at Beth El Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.





