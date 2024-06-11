Life Story: Shirley Perry, 94; After-School Teacher

Shirley Perry, age 94 and formerly of Somerset, entered peacefully into God’s loving care on June 4 at Holland Village in Holland, PA, with members of her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Shirl earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1952 from Carnegie Mellon University, where she met fellow artist and future husband, Frank Perry. They were married the following year and started raising a family of three sons, with Shirl working as an art teacher while Frank pursued a career in advertising.

In 1965, the family moved to Somerset where Shirl taught in after-school and summer programs at St. Matthias School and the Franklin Township Library.

Shirl herself was a lifelong student of painting, always exploring and experimenting with different styles and media including portraits, landscapes, still lifes and abstract art. She often combined her passion for gardening with art by using flowers from her own garden as the focus or inspiration for her paintings. Shirl was a devout Catholic who was an active member and long-time leader of the Holy Spirit Prayer Group at St. Matthias RC Church, and a strong supporter for the Right to Life. Shirl was also a Secular Oratorian in support of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. All the while, Shirl was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adored grandmother who left the legacy of a large, tight-knit, loving family who will miss her wit, wisdom, and her eye for the beauty of God’s creation.

Shirl is now reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank, who passed away in 2014. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Jayne (Stevenson) Sault, and her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Scholz and Patricia “Pidge” Cima.

Shirl is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Jean of Emmaus, PA, John and Annette of Richboro, PA, and Michael and Sherryl of Mount Pleasant, SC; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Ian, Alex, Frank, Christopher, Michael, Julia, Talia, and Austin; and six great-grandchildren, Eric, Olivia, Daniel, Avery, Kiara, and Sophia.

Plans for a memorial service and Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Shirley’s memory to The Raritan Oratory of St Philip Neri 45 Anderson St Raritan NJ 08869 Raritanoratory.org, or Sidewalk Advocates for Life at Sidewalkadvocates.org/donate.





Your Thoughts

comments