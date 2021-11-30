Life Story: Shirley M. Helmstetter, 90; Helped Found Holy Trinity Church

Shirley M. Helmstetter, 90, passed away on November 27 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Shirley was born April 7, 1931, in Newark to the late John and Emma Newman. Shirley moved to the Middlebush section of Franklin Township where she resided for many years. She then relocated to Bell Meade before settling in Syndersville, Pennsylvania, part of the Poconos Mountains, to enjoy her retirement.

Shirley worked for many years at AT&T in Piscataway. While her children were young, she was highly active in local organizations such as the PTA and the Election Board. She was also a member of the Somerset Fire Company Auxiliary, the Franklin Township Little League Auxiliary and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was one of the founding members of the Holy Trinity Church and a member of the Christ Hamilton Church, when residing in Syndersville. Shirley loved crafts, especially painting. She also enjoyed reading and watching old time game shows. Shirley was most known for her love of people; she enjoyed making friends with everyone she met. Shirley had a gift to brighten everyone’s day and make a lifelong impression on everyone.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Helmstetter; her son, Donald Helmstetter, and her sister, Alice Casey.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Helmstetter and his wife, Candace; her daughter, Linda Eisenberger and her husband, Ken. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Elrod (Rodney), Donald (Kelly), Drew (Callie), and Dennis (Andrea) Helmstetter; her great grandchildren, Kurtis, Kristin, Hailey, Ashlyn, Wyatt, Isla, Lyon, Josephine, and Cole; her four great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mrs. Helmstetter will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Funeral Services will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled Veterans at www.dav.org or the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.



