Life Story: Shan Prabhahar, 54; Former Township Resident

Shan Prabhahar, (fondly known as Prabha), of North Brunswick passed away on Saturday, November 19th at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 54.

He is the beloved Son of Murugesu Shanmugarajah and Sulochana Shanmugarajah (New Jersey), Brother of Ram Amarnath (Indianapolis) and Mano Shanmugarajah (New Jersey), Brother-In-Law of Naleni Amarnath and Nalayini Shanmugarajah, Uncle of Gururaj, Kartik, Shivaraj, and Shrinidhi. He had many friends and relatives, near and far, who considered him like a brother.

Born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, he immigrated to the United States in 1987, settling initially in Middletown, New York. He then lived in the Newark area, then Somerset before moving to his current residence in North Brunswick.

Prabha was a proud alumnus of Hindu College in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He was a very strong proponent of his heritage, enjoying and sharing classical Indian music and South Indian movies. His captivating smile, joyful and humorous demeanor will always be missed.

Details of the Funeral Services are as follows:

Franklin Memorial Park

1800 NJ Route 27

North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

Monday, November 28, 2022

Viewing – 9:30am to 10:30am. Followed by Funeral Services

Funeral Home: www.gleasonfuneralhome.com

Family Contact Details:

20 Mohawk Drive, Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

Ram Amarnath – (317) 605-3076

Mano Shanmugarajah (Mano Shan) – (201) 248-3765

Instead of flowers please send your donations to: Manitha Neyam Trust – www.manithaneyam.org