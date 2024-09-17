Life Story: Sadie Harris, 91; Long-Time Resident

Sadie Harris, 91, peacefully fell asleep in death on September 13 at the Parker Nursing Home in Somerset. She was born on June 25, 1933, in Amityville, New York.

On August 11, 1951, Sadie married the love of her life, Deargo V. Harris Sr., in Amityville, NY. Together, they built a life of love and dedication. They lived in Harlem, NY and Brooklyn, NY before moving to Jersey City in 1960 and later to Plainfield, where they purchased their first home in 1969. In 1972, they moved to Somerset, where they would reside for many years.

Sadie worked hard throughout her life, starting as a young girl cleaning homes and ironing for people. She later became a telephone operator for NJ Bell, and after moving to Somerset, worked nights at the Revlon Plant in Edison until 1979.

Her life took a profound turn after attending her daughter Kathleen’s baptism as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Landover, Maryland. Sadie and Deargo recognized the truth of what they heard and began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Sadie’s happiest day happened on June 7, 1980 when she symbolized her dedication to Jehovah through water baptism in Monroe, NY along with her husband.

Motivated by her love for Jehovah and people, Sadie served for many years as a full-time evangelizer, sharing the Bible’s message of good news with everyone she came in contact with.

Sadie was known for her unwavering faith and reputation for informal witnessing. She loved sharing the Bible’s message with everyone she met, often beginning conversations with, “I’m one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, would you like to learn about the Bible?” Even when her health declined, she never went anywhere without Bible literature or a contact card for the website JW.org, ensuring that anyone she encountered heard about Jehovah.

Sadie was also a devoted wife, lovingly caring for her husband, Deargo, as his health declined, until his passing on July 23, 2014.

Sadie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deargo V. Harris Sr.; her sons, Deargo V. Harris Jr. and Mark Harris; her father, Perry Mason; her mother, Ardell Levine; and her siblings, Ardell Hill, Mary Smith, Almeda McGriff, Bessie Alcala, Perry Mason, James Mason, and Jessie Mason.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Stewart; her children, Kathleen Sherman, Paul Harris, Pamela Wyatt (Jeffrey), Victor Harris, and Genevieve Shields (Sean); her cherished grandchildren, James Harris (Keisha), Dominique Harris, Jaina Bundage (Sherrod), Anthony Lee (Venecia), Altreek Harris, Eric Lee, Sadie Gomez (Anthony), Melia Wyatt (Zeth), and Faryn Shields; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Sadie was also a proud great-grandmother to Kaimen, Mikel, Jordyn, Jaylah, Isa, Malachi, Micaiah, Andres, Lily, Leslie, Declan, Da’nesha, Jayden, Yasmine, Kesean, Ava, Joel and Josiah.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. September 27 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 94 Claremont Road in Franklin Park.







