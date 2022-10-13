Life Story: Rose Gessner, 99; Longtime St. Matthias Parishioner

Rose Gessner, 99, passed away on October 12 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Mrs. Gessner was born July 17, 1923, in New Brunswick to the late Eugene and Rose Vajai. She relocated to Milltown in 1946, before moving to Somerset in 1955.

Rose attended Middlebush School in Franklin Township. She began her career at Triangle Cable during WWII. She then worked for 35 years as a supervisor and stylist at Dutchmaid Clothing in Ephrata, PA.

She had been a long-time parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She was an avid reader who also loved crafts, primarily ceramics. Rose adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Gessner was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 68 years, Philip Gessner; her sons, Thomas Gessner and Bruce Gessner; her daughter, Rosemarie Gessner; and her grandson, Nicholas Gessner.

She is survived by her children, Philip Gessner and his wife Mary of Milltown, Gary and Beverly Gessner of Yardville, and Eugene and Maryann Gessner of Hillsborough; by her grandchildren, Eric, Dawn and her husband Keith, Brian, Paul, Adam and his wife Kerry, Chris and his wife Crystal, Brandon, and Julia; and by her 8 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. October 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral service will begin 8:30 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 9 a.m. Mass on October 17 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Burial and committal services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or at www.cancer.org.



