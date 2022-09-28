Life Story: Rosalind Harris, 66; Native Of Barbados

Rosalind Harris, 66, passed away on September 22 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of Somerset, in Somerville, after a brief illness.

Rosalind was born July 27, 1956, in Christ Church, Barbados to the late Sydney and Winnie (Batson) Harris. Her sweet face and gentle nature prompted the family to call her “Lovey” as a baby, and the name stuck within, and outside of the family.

After completing high school in Barbados, Rosalind immigrated to the United States, and settled in Brooklyn, New York with her mother. She completed her schooling at Kingsborough Community College, where she obtained her Business Administration Degree.

For over 25 years, Rosalind worked in New York for Milbank, LLP (formerly Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP), first as an Administrative Assistant, and then as a Senior Retirement Specialist, until she retired in 2015. More recently, she was employed on a part time basis with Amazon, as a Shopper at their Whole Foods location in Marlboro.

Since 1997, Rosalind had made Somerset her home, but frequently traveled to Barbados to visit with her mother and other family and friends, and enjoy her favorite pastimes – going to the beach, and swimming. She enjoyed listening to music, especially “kaiso” and was an avid reader. She put lots of joy and effort into tending her plants and her little garden, and was a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.

Rosalind is survived by her sister, Fran, her brothers, Richard and Malcolm; uncles Allan, Edward, Archie and Deighton Batson; aunts Ilene Ashby, Iris Weekes, and Angela Daniel; nephews Archie, Kristoffer, and Ronald Harris, Robert Layne, Timothy Falotico, Mark White, and David Ahay; nieces Alison, Melanie, Danielle, Charley and Sarah Harris; as well as many cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces in Barbados, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. She was also preceded in death by her niece Kimberley Collins, in 1995.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. to noon September 30, after which there will be a service of thanksgiving at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Cremation service will be held privately. For those wishing to attend the services virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 137707.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Rosalind’s name to the ASPCA, honoring Rosalind’s long-time canine friend and companion Mickey, who pre-deceased her about two years ago.







