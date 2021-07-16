Life Story: Robert Morgenberger, 100; Former Planning Board Member

Robert Morgenberger passed away on July 12 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. He was 100 years old.

Mr. Morgenberger was born in Buffalo, NY and raised on his family’s farm. He grew up helping the family work the farm, he worked as a soda pop boy, a pharmacist’s assistant and a machinist.

In 1944 he enlisted in the United States Merchant Marines where he went to radio school on Gallups Island in Boston Harbor. He worked as a radio operator on multiple Liberty and Victory ships during World War II.

In 1945 while at the Baltic Port in the Free City of Danzig he met his late wife Ursula Stuhrmann. They married May 7, 1947 in Danzig. He continued sailing with the Merchant Marines until his wife Ursula was permitted in to the United States in 1956. Soon after they welcomed their daughters Erika and Barbara into the world and settled in Perth Amboy.

In 1962 Mr. Morgenberger began his 26-year career at Exxon in Linden, where he retired as a machinist.

The young couple found a plot of land in the Easton Farms section of Somerset in 1969 and built their forever home where they raised their daughters. They were longtime parishioners of St. Matthias Parish in Somerset where both of their daughters and all three of their grandchildren would go to school.

In the 1970s Mr. Morgenberger served on the Franklin Township Planning Board. He enjoyed warm weather, gardening and being outdoors. He was a master “Mr. Fix-It” in the family and could rebuild anything. He loved trivia, Jeopardy, animals, geography and big band music.

He is survived by his daughters, Erika Marold and Barbara Collins and her husband Dave. He is also survived by his grandchildren Eric and his wife Alyssa, Christina and her partner Tim and Kaitlin.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 PM on Friday July 16, 2021 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Funeral services will begin on Saturday morning at 9 AM at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias church in Somerset. Committal services will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Morgenberger’ s name to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter 475 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873.



