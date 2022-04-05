Life Story: Robert ‘Lance’ Bering, 80; Lifelong Township Resident

Robert “Lance” Bering, 80, passed away on April 2 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington.

Mr. Bering was born June 6, 1941, in Long Branch to the late Robert and Ann (Garrettson) Bering. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township.

Lance honorably served in the US Army during Vietnam Era having attained the rank of Private First Class. He owned and operated LB trucking in Somerset for many years. He was an active auxiliary member of the East Millstone Fire Department. Lance loved to fish and hunt; however, gardening was favorite pastime.

Lance was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Bering.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Bering; his children, Angel Bering, Butch Bering, Dawn and her husband Bruce Swido and Candice Bering; his sister, Wendy and her husband John Keller; his brothers, Doug and his wife Nancy Bering and Scott and his wife Judy Bering. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Toni and her husband Brandon, Cheyenne, Victoria, Shayne, Shane, and Malakai; his two great grandchildren, Maddison and Brooklyn and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Family and friends may visit from 5-9 p.m. April 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. April 7 at the Gleason Funeral Home. All services will conclude at the funeral home.



