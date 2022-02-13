Life Story: Robert F. Legenhausen, 83; Chemical, Electrical Engineer

Robert F. Legenhausen, of Somerset, passed away on February 8, at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Home in Somerset. He was 83.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he lived in Bound Brook and Hampton Bays, New York, before moving to Somerset in 2018.

He worked as a Chemical and Electrical Engineer for Consolidated Edison Co. in New York for four years before working for Beckman Instruments of Cedar Grove for 28 years. He then worked remotely for Microbics Corporation based in Carlsbad, California, for 10 years before retiring in 1999.

Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, astronomy, classical music, and cooking. He also traveled extensively around the world during his business career.

He is predeceased by his parents, William Legenhausen and Anna Eich.

Surviving are his spouse of 38 years, Frances White Legenhausen of Somerset; son, Curtis White of Somerset; daughter Bethany Legenhausen of Annandale; brother, William Legenhausen of Endwell, New York; sister, Ann Rainys of San Diego, California; and grandchildren, Oliver, Nolan, and Elizabeth.

Private cremation services have been held under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. Donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, PO Box 492, Quogue, New York 11959 or go to https://quoguewildliferefuge.org/



